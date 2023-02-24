Carnival Magic
BOI seeks private businesses to promote LTR Visa program

BOI seeks private businesses to promote LTR Visa program

BANGKOK: The Board of Investment (BoI) is looking to enlist private firms to promote the Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa program aimed at wealthy pensioners and skilled foreign workers.

immigrationtourismeconomics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 24 February 2023, 02:33PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

According to BoI Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi, these companies will work with government authorities to promote the initiative locally and internationally to attract more prospective participants, reports state news agency NNT.

The move is in a bid to draw more applications for the 10-year visas introduced in 2022, he said.

The LTR visa program, which provides tax breaks and other financial incentives, is part of Thailand’s efforts to strengthen its economy. The government aims to attract 1 million applicants over the next five years.

C and C Marine

As of September 2022, about 2,800 foreigners had applied for the visas. Pensioners accounted for 35% of applicants, followed by experienced professionals wishing to work remotely from Thailand and wealthy global individuals.

Collaborating with private firms to promote the program locally and globally is an excellent opportunity for Thailand to increase its foreign investment and attract skilled professionals and high-net-worth individuals, claimed the report.

The effectiveness of this campaign could be a promising step towards strengthening Thailand’s economy and portraying the country as an appealing destination for foreign investment, the report said.

