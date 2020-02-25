Kata Rocks
BOHO BEACH BRUNCH

BOHO BEACH BRUNCH

Start From: Sunday 8 March 2020, 12:00PM to Sunday 8 March 2020, 04:00PM

International women’s day March 8, 2020 | 12PM-4PM FOR RESERVATIONS: +66 (0) 62 894 4310. 1,800THB++ PER PERSON - INCLUDES BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA & RIDER ACCESS TO BLUE TREE LAGOON. +66 (0)76 602 436 treehouse@bluetree.fun

Person : Boho Beach
Address : Blue Tree Phuket
Phone : 076 602 436

 

Phuket community
Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@P, give us a break about room maid toughness. Most of us have been time wise all over the world and...(Read More)

Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat

@DeK, Funny reaction. You know very well that foreigners have absolute no access to local thai polit...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

I red this 'slavery' story also a while ago. Is this the same affair or another new one? How...(Read More)

Disbanding Future Forward Party, Banning Leaders a Blow to Democracy

What a shame. I would expect this kind of action in Myanmar or North Korea, but didn't think Th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bangkok says so

Chinese students are flying from China to Phuket - staying for 14 days (mixing freely, shopping etc)...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

Once again Mr Ed I ask why Insp K is constanly allowed to troll the corridors of your haooled halls?...(Read More)

Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@Pascale, so is rice-planting and many other jobs that don't need an education. That wasn't ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

And P, were to place your question about changing laws in other countries? I this article is nothin...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

@P, If you not see the danger of insurgents from the south possible hiding among not registered 200,...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

is there special arrangement at this time of cronavirus? too much crowd at immigration department of...(Read More)

 

