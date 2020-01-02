BOHO BEACH BRUNCH

Start From: Sunday 5 January 2020, 12:00PM to Sunday 2 February 2020, 04:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

BOHO BEACH BRUNCH EVERY SUNDAY | TREE HOUSE BEACH LOUNGE | 12PM-4PM For those who never knew and for those who never forget: step back to a time of Peace, Love & Music, Blue Tree style! Not only you can find the perfect combination of a boho, chic and hippie vibes at Tree House Phuket, but delicious cuisine, perfect for sharing with friends. STAY-ALL-DAY with lots of fun in the sun and games on the beach. 1,800THB++ per person - includes Rider access to Blue Tree Lagoon. 900 THB++ KID* 5-12 - includes free flow of juice and Rider access to Blue Tree Lagoon.