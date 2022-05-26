Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Boehly’s Chelsea takeover puts US tycoon in spotlight

Boehly’s Chelsea takeover puts US tycoon in spotlight

FOOTBALL: Todd Boehly’s consortium has secured Chelsea’s future but the hard work is just beginning for the latest American billionaire to be lured by the promise of Premier League riches.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Thursday 26 May 2022, 10:13AM

Tood Boehly. Photo: AFP

Tood Boehly. Photo: AFP

Boehly’s group has received the approval from the British government and Premier League required to seal the £4.25 billion (B181bn) deal.

Having masterminded the purchase from Roman Abramovich in less than three months despite numerous complications due to government sanctions targeting the Russian, Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Boehly will now focus on reaping the rewards of his labours.

The American has grand ambitions for the west London club as he targets sustained success on the pitch and financial growth off it.

Discussing a previous attempt to purchase Chelsea that was rebuffed, Boehly told Bloomberg in 2019: “What you are trying to build with these teams, you are really trying to A, win and B, be part of the community.”

The Premier League’s global brand is a key driver of Boehly’s interest as it provides the opportunity to benefit from significant broadcast revenues and merchandising.

“It’s the highest-quality play, it’s the best players,” Boehly said. “You also have a media market that’s just developing.”

Some football financial analysts believe leading Premier League clubs could be worth more than £10bn within a decade.

California investment group Clearlake will be Chelsea’s majority shareholder as part of the consortium, with Boehly becoming controlling owner.

While the consortium is clearly motivated by guaranteeing a return on their investment, Boehly would be wise to learn from the experiences of his fellow American owners at Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.

John Henry’s Fenway Sports Group has steered Liverpool back to the top of the game with a series of smart moves, crucially landing boss Jurgen Klopp, surrounding him with innovative lieutenants and providing the backing required to land his transfer targets.

In contrast, Manchester United owners the Glazer family and Arsenal’s Stan Kroenke have endured furious fan protests after presiding over precipitous declines in their clubs’ fortunes.

Chelsea have a solid foundation thanks to the sterling work of boss Thomas Tuchel, who won the Champions League in his first season and this campaign secured a third-place finish in the Premier League while reaching two domestic cup finals despite the distractions of the sale saga.

Perennial contenders

Significantly, Boehly already has institutional knowledge of what it takes to grow a club’s brand, while putting out a winning team.

He was a key member of the ownership group that bought the Los Angeles Dodgers from Frank McCourt in 2012 for US$2bn (B68bn) - then a record for a North American sports team acquisition.

In the decade since Guggenheim Baseball Management - the investment group that also includes Mark Walter and Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson - took over a Dodgers team in disarray, the club have become perennial contenders.

They reached the World Series three times in four years, coming away empty-handed in 2017 and 2018 before winning the title in 2020.

The turnaround, along with the revitalisation of Dodger Stadium, was fuelled by a multi-million-dollar media deal and, under Boehly and his co-investors, the Dodgers have eclipsed the New York Yankees as the biggest-spending club in MLB.

“There is only one Dodgers,” Boehly said at the time of the purchase. “It’s not, ‘Oh well, if you don’t get this one, you can go get that one.’”

Boehly left Guggenheim Partners in 2015 and co-founded the holding company Eldridge Industries, of which he is the chairman and chief executive.

He is also chairman of Security Benefit, which has a commercial partnership with the Dodgers, and MRC, an entertainment company with businesses spanning film, TV, media and data.

Boehly has also expanded his sports interests. He is a part-owner of the Women’s National Basketball Association’s Los Angeles Sparks and last year joined with Walter to purchase a stake in the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers.

In recent weeks, Boehly has been able to attend matches at Stamford Bridge, both in the directors’ box and also mixing in the stands among supporters.

The laid-back American appears to have the common touch, but emulating the sustained success of the Abramovich era - with 19 major trophies in 19 years - will be the true test of Chelsea’s new regime.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ferrari failure masks progress as Mercedes joins the fight in Spain
Thailand fall 20 golds short of target
Phuket hosts Wheelchair Basketball Championship
Phuket International Rugby 10s back with a bang
Wattana claims elusive snooker gold
Verstappen takes title lead after Leclerc Ferrari failure
Man City win Premier League title after epic fightback on final day
Man City aim to end Liverpool’s quadruple bid in Premier League climax
Leclerc beats verstappen to Spanish pole as Mercedes rebounds
Prakongvech continues love affair with Blue Canyon
Football’s clean sweep dream is on
Laguna Phuket Marathon is back
Annissa to compete in World Surf League
Golfing sensation Louise Landgraf makes French girls national team
Panipak wins gold, War Elephants make final

 

Phuket community
Face mask-wearing mandate to be lifted ‘only in certain areas’

Today: "Thailand Pass may not longer required for foreigners from 1 June, according Dr Prasit. ...(Read More)

Cop suspended for stomping on teens

These are the people we are supposed to look up to and respect to uphold the laws of the country??? ...(Read More)

End of mandatory face mask use

Should be kept compulsory for all indoor places, public transport, etc. I choose to continue to wear...(Read More)

Thailand Covid Insurance for Thailand Pass

Not a single word about International ( foreign) health insurances. Mine covers Covid-19 till US$ 10...(Read More)

Airports on alert for monkeypox symptoms

Pooliekev forget the monkeypox incubation time. Is between 5-16 days, but can lenght till 21 days. ...(Read More)

Xi speaks with UN Human Rights chief, defends China’s progress

Adrian Zenz, he's been discredited a thousand fold already, can't you do better than that Am...(Read More)

TAT targeting 50% occupancy rate

TAT is good for winding up pointless windbags among the expat community. Never fails! ...(Read More)

Walkout protest at APEC meeting over Russian invasion

Good, at least Thailand knows which side it's bread is buttered. While they still have bread tha...(Read More)

Airports on alert for monkeypox symptoms

Monkeypox is plainly visible Kurt, that's why the authorities are on the lookout for symptoms. D...(Read More)

Gunman kills 18 children at Texas elementary school

Of course it happened in the US again ! Does it have something to do with their mental state in gene...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lean On Me Live Fest
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

 