Bodybuilders flex their muscles at Phuket Classic

Bodybuilders flex their muscles at Phuket Classic

BODYBUILDING: The sport of bodybuilding is alive and well on the island of Phuket, as witnessed by the Phuket Classic 2023 event held last Sunday (Apr 23).

Bodybuilding
By The Phuket News

Saturday 29 April 2023, 09:00AM

The four winners. Photo: Supplied

The four winners. Photo: Supplied

Physique Overall Champion Krittin Ponganan. Photo: Supplied

Physique Overall Champion Krittin Ponganan. Photo: Supplied

Bikini Overall Champion Natali Mamba. Photo: Supplied

Bikini Overall Champion Natali Mamba. Photo: Supplied

Overall Classic Champion Aleksandr Gruznevich. Photo: Supplied

Overall Classic Champion Aleksandr Gruznevich. Photo: Supplied

Bodybuilding Overall Champion Ali Ejlali. Photo: Supplied

Bodybuilding Overall Champion Ali Ejlali. Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

« »

Bodybuilding has seen a surge in interest throughout Thailand in recent times, none more so than in Phuket where the local circuit has truly developed over the last few years.

The Physical Culture Association (PCA) of Thailand has been hosting a variety of bodybuilding competitions throughout Thailand, with contestants from dozens of countries taking part.

Last Sunday it was the turn of Phuket to host a PCA-sanctioned event when Illuzion Phuket in Patong staged the Phuket Classic 2023, with athletes from several countries competing in a total of 17 events throughout the day.

With four locally-based winners gracing the stage in the overall categories, the Phuket bodybuilding scene shows that it’s only growing in stature and will no doubt continue to do so moving forward.

The Phuket Classic 2023 is also a qualifying event for this weekend’s Bangkok PowerFit Pro Qualifier, which takes place tomorrow (Apr 30).

The winners of the four leading categories at last Sunday’s Phuket Classic 2023 included: Overall Classic Champion - Aleksandr Gruznevich; Bodybuilding Overall Champion - Ali Ejlali; Physique Overall Champion - Krittin Ponganan and Bikini Overall Champion - Natali Mamba.

