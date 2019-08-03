THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Body of woman found near James Bond Island in search for missing fishing couple

Body of woman found near James Bond Island in search for missing fishing couple

PHUKET: Local fishermen this morning reported finding the body of a woman floating in the water near James Bond Island amid a search for a crab-fishing couple who disappeared when their boat sank in the northern reaches of Phang Nga Bay yesterday.

weathermarinetransportaccidentsdeath
By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 August 2019, 12:28PM

The woman’s body was found near James Bond Island this morning (Aug 3). Photo: Radio Thai png

The woman’s body was found near James Bond Island this morning (Aug 3). Photo: Radio Thai png

The woman’s body was found near James Bond Island this morning (Aug 3). Photo: Radio Thai png

The woman’s body was found near James Bond Island this morning (Aug 3). Photo: Radio Thai png

The woman’s body was found near James Bond Island this morning (Aug 3). Photo: Radio Thai png

The woman’s body was found near James Bond Island this morning (Aug 3). Photo: Radio Thai png

The woman’s body was found near James Bond Island this morning (Aug 3). Photo: Radio Thai png

The woman’s body was found near James Bond Island this morning (Aug 3). Photo: Radio Thai png

The woman’s body was found near James Bond Island this morning (Aug 3). Photo: Radio Thai png

The woman’s body was found near James Bond Island this morning (Aug 3). Photo: Radio Thai png

« »

Takua Thung District Chief Bancha Thanoo-in this morning said that a Marine Police mobile unit had been dispatched in the hope of confirming the identity of the body found.

A search was launched for the couple, Harhon Parnpich, 51, and Sangiamjit Sarermkit, 44, both residents of Klong Khian in Takua Thung, after it was reported that their boat had sunk early yesterday morning (Aug 2).

The couple were reported as missing near Koh Phanak, about one kilometre offshore from Khlong Khian, and some four to five kilometres from where the woman’s body was found this morning.

The search began a large-scale effort, with some 150 villagers and local fishermen, Marine Dept officials, Marine Police, Ao Phang Nga National Park officers, Phang Nga Navy personnel and volunteer rescue workers all taking part.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

In total, some 60 vessels, including jet-skis and long-tail boats, were brought in to be used in the search, officials reported.

Called in to assist with the search were Phuket Marine Police, Thai Navy search and rescue personnel and officials from the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

Phang Nga officials noted that official weather warnings advising of strong wind waves had been repeatedly issued in the days leading up to the couple’s disappearance.

Local fishermen were urged to follow such warnings and avoid from putting to sea in such adverse weather conditions.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chinese property buyers still keen on Thailand
Phuket officials ordered to prepare for Queen Sirikit’s birthday
Indonesia residents still shaken after powerful quake off Java
Agencies allay bomb fears
Southern insurgents suspected in Bangkok bomb blitz
Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bombs across Bangkok! Hunting for killer in Rawai! Lifeguards at Surin Beach? || August 2
Bombs rattle Bangkok during Asean summit
Loud bangs at BTS station, other areas in Bangkok
Police hunt killer after man gunned down on Rawai main road
Man injured as pickup wipes out in Kathu
PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards shortlisted nominees revealed
First cannabis drugs in three weeks
Phuket car tax ‘Drive Thru’ a revving success
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Unwanted newborn murder! Ignoring red flags? 43 days lost! || August 1

 

Phuket community
Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

@Rorri...I would guess the answer is NO...I'll go out on a line here and say that under dangerou...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

I noticed the brand new jet ski they were able to purchase. They clearly don't understand what S...(Read More)

Surin Islands bleached corals nearly fully recovered

As meteorologist and dive instructor I be studying both effect of El Niño and global warming effect...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

"Is there no standard in Thailand what a life guard should look like at work ?"Always a pl...(Read More)

Phuket’s top officials headline drought-prevention confab

"..a Phuket without tourists,empty hotels and shopping centers.a very quiet airport.."Eve...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Mr.Nasa,if they would wear a string tanga only,would that be ok for you?...(Read More)

Turtles tangled in fishing nets rescued on Phuket beaches

I don't understand that always 'asking' of thai Officials. For everything in Thailand ar...(Read More)

Surin Islands bleached corals nearly fully recovered

Sage advice there ematt...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Now even more people will feel safe entering dangerous surf. ...(Read More)

Melting pot: Luk kreung people in history and popular culture

Ah the good ol days when women who weighed 135 lbs weren't considered fat....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
Dot Property Awards
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket

 