Body of woman found near James Bond Island in search for missing fishing couple

PHUKET: Local fishermen this morning reported finding the body of a woman floating in the water near James Bond Island amid a search for a crab-fishing couple who disappeared when their boat sank in the northern reaches of Phang Nga Bay yesterday.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 August 2019, 12:28PM

The woman’s body was found near James Bond Island this morning (Aug 3). Photo: Radio Thai png

Takua Thung District Chief Bancha Thanoo-in this morning said that a Marine Police mobile unit had been dispatched in the hope of confirming the identity of the body found.

A search was launched for the couple, Harhon Parnpich, 51, and Sangiamjit Sarermkit, 44, both residents of Klong Khian in Takua Thung, after it was reported that their boat had sunk early yesterday morning (Aug 2).

The couple were reported as missing near Koh Phanak, about one kilometre offshore from Khlong Khian, and some four to five kilometres from where the woman’s body was found this morning.

The search began a large-scale effort, with some 150 villagers and local fishermen, Marine Dept officials, Marine Police, Ao Phang Nga National Park officers, Phang Nga Navy personnel and volunteer rescue workers all taking part.

In total, some 60 vessels, including jet-skis and long-tail boats, were brought in to be used in the search, officials reported.

Called in to assist with the search were Phuket Marine Police, Thai Navy search and rescue personnel and officials from the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

Phang Nga officials noted that official weather warnings advising of strong wind waves had been repeatedly issued in the days leading up to the couple’s disappearance.

Local fishermen were urged to follow such warnings and avoid from putting to sea in such adverse weather conditions.