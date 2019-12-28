Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Body of Trang mayor found after car plunge

Body of Trang mayor found after car plunge

TRANG: The body of the mayor of the Trang municipality has been found on a shore, putting an end to a 15-hour search after his SUV fell into a canal.

disastersdeathpoliticspolice
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 28 December 2019, 09:20AM

Rescuers go to the Andaman Sea coast where the body of Apichit Winothai, the mayor of the Trang municipality, was found on Thursday. Photo: Methee Muangkaew, Bangkok Post

Rescuers go to the Andaman Sea coast where the body of Apichit Winothai, the mayor of the Trang municipality, was found on Thursday. Photo: Methee Muangkaew, Bangkok Post

An aerial search by a drone and paramotors located the body Apichit Winothai on the coast of the Andaman Sea with his face down. The area was about five kilometres from the Pakprom pier where his Mitsubishi Pajero plunged into Pakpron canal on Wednesday night.

The body was sent for an autopsy at Trang hospital on Thursday (Dec 26) and his family took the body to Songklanagarind Hospital yesterday (Dec 27) for another detailed examination.

The mayor and driver Sutthimeth Panysitthikorn were in the vehicle that plunged into Pakprom canal near the jetty after Apichit presided over the opening of a scout camp at Thetsaban 1 Sangkhawit School at Hat Samran district. A witness said he saw the car going at high speed into the waterway.

Pol Col Boriphant Borirak, the provincial forensic police chief, said no malfunction was detected in the Pajero, including in its transmission and brake systems. There was no evidence either that the car had been shot, he added.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The car was moved from the canal three hours after it went into the canal at 7.15pm on Wednesday. The driver was found dead behind the wheel.

Mr Apichit became the mayor in 2012. He was accused by the National Anti-Corruption Commission on Dec 18 of abusing authority in an alleged corruption case on the Chinese New Year celebration event in the municipality in February 2013.

Prosecutors have not decided whether they will pursue the case after it was forwarded to them.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police hunt for man after laundry shop stabbing
European visa fees for Thais to rise 33%
Phuket hits high note for number of drug cases, arrests in the country
Phuket suffers first death in New Year ‘Seven Days’ campaign
Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mother pimps daughter? Phuket cable car coming! 15 years since Asia Tsunami || December 27
Don’t believe the hype, it’s probably ‘fake news.’
Hundreds turn out for ‘Light Up Phuket’ Patong tsunami memorial service
Bruce Lee’s daughter sues one of China’s biggest fast food chains
Foreign tourist arrivals up 5.92% in November
Report of missing kayak couple found living in Rawai confirmed a false alarm
B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wife-killing tourist gets life! Missing couple alive, hiding out? Paedo monk arrested! || December 26
Phuket remembers those lost to the tsunami
National police deputy launches Phuket New Year anti-crime, road-safety blitz

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

Bear in mind their saying: ..." Nowadays the number of palm trees has gradually decreased"...(Read More)

Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

Do you know how many water tankers daily have to go to the hill of Phromthep Cape to provide 80 (!) ...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Kurt, anything meaningful to add apart from grumpy comments ? Boredom is taking a toll on you again?...(Read More)

Trang mayor missing after his car plunges into canal

Cold water? Must be a joke. Seen driving fast? Never drive faster than you can think. That means fo...(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

I am almost sure that my life insurance company will not pay a single dime when I die during a ride...(Read More)

Hundreds turn out for ‘Light Up Phuket’ Patong tsunami memorial service

Thanks to the organisers & the band for making this a beautiful & respectful ceremony. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Loud and Proud

Thailand has no problem with the acceptance of transgenders. Its the only area I can think of where ...(Read More)

National police deputy launches Phuket New Year anti-crime, road-safety blitz

Look at us everybody. We're competent. No really we are. Please believe us....(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

Just imagine how many air-conditioned electric buses you could buy for that money....(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

Get for that money a water pipeline from Phang Nga Province to Phuket first. Has the Governor forgot...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thailand Yacht Show
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 