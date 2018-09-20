PATHUM THANI: The body of the 25-year-old Thai woman killed by her Thai roommate in their apartment room in Seattle, in the United States, has been flown back to Thailand for funeral rites in her home province.

crimedeathhomicidemurdertransport

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 20 September 2018, 02:44PM

Bereaved father Pawawin Leenavarat, former deputy mayor of Thanyaburi municipality in Pathum Thani, sobs as he touches the coffin containing the body his youngest daughter Kornkamol ‘Nong Am’ after it arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport from Seattle yesterday night (Sept 19). Photo: Pongpat Wongyala

The coffin bearing Kornkamol ‘Nong Am’ Leenavarat, a post-graduate student in law, arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province around 10pm yesterday (Sept 19).

Her father Pawawin Leenavarat, a former deputy mayor of Thanyaburi municipality, in Pathum Thani province, and other family members were at the airport to receive her body, which arrived on Korean Air flight KE651. The body was taken by Thanyaburi Hospital ambulance to Wat Naboon in Thanyaburi district for funeral rites, from 7pm today (Sept 20) until next Wednesday (Sept 26). The cremation will be next Thursday (Sept 27).

Ms Kornkalmol, 25, and her roommate Thiti-on Chotchuangsap, 32, were found dead inside a University District apartment near the University of Washington, in Seatle, on the morning of Sept 4.

Ms Kornkamol had several stab wounds. Thiti-on died from a single stab wound to the chest. The two women died on Saturday, Sept 1.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office in Seattle later ruled that it was homicide. Thiti-on stabbed Ms Kornkamol to death and then fatally stabbed herself.

A grieving Mr Pawawin said Thiti-orn used to visit his daughter Ms Karkamol at his home in Pathum Thani after ‘Nong Am’ returned from the USA.

He then knew that she was his daughter’s roommate and they studied together.

Since her death, his family had heard nothing from Thiti-on’s family. He never thought they would be so black-hearted and remain out of touch.

He had never thought of taking any legal action against the family, but they should have come to talk with his family, Mr Pawawin said.

As the body of his daughter had now arrived home, he could hold funeral rites so that her soul would go to heaven.

Kritsada Leenavarat, Thanyaburi Mayor and uncle of Ms Kornkamol, said the US autopsy found that Ms Kornkamol was murdered. He also said that Thiti-on’s family had made no effort to contact them.

Read original story here.