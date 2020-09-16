Body of retired police officer, 79, found pinned under tree in Patong

PHUKET: The body of a 79-year-old retired police officer was found pinned under a fallen tree in the jungle just north of the intersection of Phra Baramee Rd and Rath-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd in Patong yesterday afternoon (Sept 15).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 16 September 2020, 01:04PM

The body of Mr Seri, 79, was found pinned under a tree on a steep hillside. Photo: Patong Police

Lt Pongsatorn Pothong of the Patong Police said that he was notified that a person had discovered the body at 2pm.

Police and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of Lt Seri Phupet, 79.

Both of Mr Seri’s legs were pinned under a fallen tree, and he had a machete by his side, Lt Pongsathorn noted.

Lt Pongsatorn explained to The Phuket News that Mr Seri’s daughter had come to Patong Police Station only yesterday morning to report that her father had been missing for six days after he went out and failed to return home.

No explanation was given for why the daughter had waited so long before reporting her father as missing.

The daughter has now confirmed that the body found was that of her father, he said.

“It appears the tree fell on him and he was unable to free himself. However, we are still waiting for doctors to confirm the cause of death,” Lt Pongsathorn said.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub