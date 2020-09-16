Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Body of retired police officer, 79, found pinned under tree in Patong

Body of retired police officer, 79, found pinned under tree in Patong

PHUKET: The body of a 79-year-old retired police officer was found pinned under a fallen tree in the jungle just north of the intersection of Phra Baramee Rd and Rath-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd in Patong yesterday afternoon (Sept 15).

deathpolicepatong
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 16 September 2020, 01:04PM

The body of Mr Seri, 79, was found pinned under a tree on a steep hillside. Photo: Patong Police

The body of Mr Seri, 79, was found pinned under a tree on a steep hillside. Photo: Patong Police

Rescue workers recover the body of Mr Seri, 79. Photo: Patong Police

Rescue workers recover the body of Mr Seri, 79. Photo: Patong Police

Rescue workers recover the body of Mr Seri, 79. Photo: Patong Police

Rescue workers recover the body of Mr Seri, 79. Photo: Patong Police

Rescue workers recover the body of Mr Seri, 79. Photo: Patong Police

Rescue workers recover the body of Mr Seri, 79. Photo: Patong Police

« »

Lt Pongsatorn Pothong of the Patong Police said that he was notified that a person had discovered the body at 2pm.

Police and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of Lt Seri Phupet, 79.

Both of Mr Seri’s legs were pinned under a fallen tree, and he had a machete by his side, Lt Pongsathorn noted.

Lt Pongsatorn explained to The Phuket News that Mr Seri’s daughter had come to Patong Police Station only yesterday morning to report that her father had been missing for six days after he went out and failed to return home.

No explanation was given for why the daughter had waited so long before reporting her father as missing.

The daughter has now confirmed that the body found was that of her father, he said.

“It appears the tree fell on him and he was unable to free himself. However, we are still waiting for doctors to confirm the cause of death,” Lt Pongsathorn said.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Myanmar baby tests positive after leaving Thailand
No memorial service for victims of One-Two-Go flight crash in Phuket
DSI investigate attempted land grab near Phuket airport
Frenchman arrested in Phuket for rape of British woman
Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai visa round-up! Army ready for protest riots? Killer ex-minister! || September 15
Thailand’s tsunami-warning buoys both out of action
New partnership between Thanyapura, Phuket and StemCells21, Bangkok
Cabinet mulls another long holiday to spur economy
Electricity outage to hit Patong 
Police make quick work of mobile phone thief
AustCham Briefing, Sundowners return to Phuket with TAT guest speaker
Scientists find gas on Venus linked to life on Earth
Micro-school ‘shows need for reforms’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More rain in Thailand as Phuket weather looks wet! Fridays to be weekly holiday? || September 14

 

Phuket community
DSI investigate attempted land grab near Phuket airport

...on a slope that exceeds 35%, which technically makes building on the land illegal.>> This m...(Read More)

Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas

Search YouTube for "How much for a quarantine in Phuket ??"...(Read More)

Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas

So 1200 visitors will generate 1 billion Thb a month? Each one is supposed to spend 1 million Thb a ...(Read More)

Cabinet mulls another long holiday to spur economy

@Galong, yup, you hit the nail right on the head! The present 'domestic holiday discount inject...(Read More)

DSI investigate attempted land grab near Phuket airport

Once a 'grab' took place, than the rest of follow up is just show in Thailand. Many 'gra...(Read More)

Thailand’s tsunami-warning buoys both out of action

I tough they would be serviced every 4-6 month with a spare one exchanged the buoy out there and the...(Read More)

Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas

If the thai health system is among the best in the world ( guess they mean among the 3rd world count...(Read More)

Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas

Another thai 'mathematical' financial design from the thai drawing board. Not a single thoug...(Read More)

Thailand’s tsunami-warning buoys both out of action

Seen this whole long time dysfunctional happening of tsunami buoys and reputation NDWC ( they knew i...(Read More)

Thailand’s tsunami-warning buoys both out of action

In January (!!!) Indian Navy already informed thai government that 1 buoy was without batteries, eq...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Kvik Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 