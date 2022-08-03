Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Body of newborn girl found in drain

Body of newborn girl found in drain

PHUKET: Police are trying to track down the mother of a newborn girl whose body was found in a drain along a main road in Srisoonthorn earlier today (Aug 3).

deathcrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 3 August 2022, 03:40PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Officers were called to the scene, a roadside drain along Srisoonthorn Rd near Blue Tree Phuket, at 9am.

Police believe that the baby had been dead at least two days before it was found this morning.

The body was recovered from the drain and taken to Thalang Hospital.

Police believe the newborn girl was dumped in the drain, either at the location where the body was found or nearby.

DNA samples will be taken from the baby’s remains in case they can be used to identify the mother, police said.

Offices are now checking CCTV in the area in the hope of locating the mother. Police are intending to press charges, officers noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s second monkeypox case a German tourist, 25
Power outage to affect Muang Mai
Pub of shooting incident given four days to explain late trading
Pelosi says Taiwan trip ‘in peace’ as furious China vows strong response
Cocaine charge against fugitive Red Bull scion lapses
Officials respond to Srisoonthorn floods
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heroines Monument underpass! Miss Universe Thailand 2022 crowned, Power tariff halted || August 2
Heroines Monument to get B2.3bn underpass
Nok Air cites safety for slow evacuation of passengers
Proposed power tariff hike ditched
Flood warning for eight villages in Kamala, Cherng Talay
Phuket officials praised for efforts during BIE Expo inspection tour
Nok Air captain needs to ‘defend’ decision after crash
Darasamut Underpass closes for pump repairs
US kills Al-Qaeda chief in Kabul drone strike

 

Phuket community
Pelosi says Taiwan trip ‘in peace’ as furious China vows strong response

A very ignorant action by the U.S.A fueled by the idiotic egos of the Biden administration. Te The U...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

I don't believe you Christy. Your flight school would never have taught you that. The aircraft s...(Read More)

Pub of shooting incident given four days to explain late trading

worried about late trading but not about armed security guards- clearly they have a top level 'r...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

Aviation-Safety.net has pictures showing the plane was intially in a normal position and that late...(Read More)

Pub of shooting incident given four days to explain late trading

Read article 3 times. This V/G will become later a fine Governor. He proves to be able to withdraw a...(Read More)

Heroines Monument to get B2.3bn underpass

Why constructing a 3 lane underpass as the center lane will become a concrete block lane? Keep it s...(Read More)

Cocaine charge against fugitive Red Bull scion lapses

After the unspeakeble is the Red Bull clan the richest family (so the most powerful) of Thailand. In...(Read More)

Nok Air cites safety for slow evacuation of passengers

@Christysweet, no, not willfully, but dumb. And, any journalistic view is as good as yours and other...(Read More)

Cocaine charge against fugitive Red Bull scion lapses

Any other country a cop-killer would be hunted down all over the world, over here money speaks. SoL ...(Read More)

Nok Air cites safety for slow evacuation of passengers

A claim in a comment section only evidences how many cannot discern fact from fiction. I don't d...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Devas Lounge
BDO Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Fastship Phuket

 