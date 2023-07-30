British International School, Phuket
Body of missing foreign man found on Freedom Beach

Body of missing foreign man found on Freedom Beach

PHUKET: The body of the Senegalese man washed into the sea by strong waves at Freedom Beach on Friday (July 28) has been found this morning (July 30) near the location where he was last seen swimming.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 30 July 2023 11:03 AM

Cheikhouna Ba, 22, was found dead on Freedom Beach on Sunday morning (July 30). Red flags can be clearly seen in some pictures. Photo: Kusoldharm Patong via Eakkapop Thongtub

People continued to play in the water at Freedom Beach yesterday (July 29). Red flags can be clearly seen in some pictures. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body of Cheikhouna Ba, a 22-year-old man from Senegal, was found on Freedom Beach at around 7.15am today (July 30). The discovery was made just at the time when search and rescue teams were starting the third day of the operation to find Mr Ba.

Mr Ba’s body was taken to Patong Hospital by Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation. Rescue workers from Rescue Team Volunteers Phuket were present at the scene to provide assistance.

This particular rescue service was also called to the scene on July 28 as Rescue Team Volunteers Phuket are the only rescue workers having foreign volunteers, an asset which greatly facilitates communication with foreign victims and witnesses.

According to the Bangkok Post, the body was then taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital. The search command center, set up by the Karon Municipality, was then closed, said Karon Mayor Lt Jadet Vachirasorn.

Mr Ba was staying in Thailand on an education visa though it has not been revealed for how long. His last entry into the Kingdom was on June 24 via Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi. Upon entry, he was given a standard 90-day permission to stay in the country until Sept 21.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

