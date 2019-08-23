THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Body of missing fisherman found off Phuket

Body of missing fisherman found off Phuket

PHUKET: Marine Police and Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers today (Aug 23) found and recovered the body of a 53-year-old local resident who disappeared while fishing for shrimp off Pa Khlok late last night.

marinedeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 23 August 2019, 04:37PM

Rescue workers brought the body of 53-year-old Pa Khlok fisherman Udom Homrotkla ashore today (Aug 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search last night for Mr Udom continued until 2am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search last night for Mr Udom continued until 2am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Rescue workers brought the body of 53-year-old Pa Khlok fisherman Udom Homrotkla ashore today (Aug 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Rescue workers brought the body of 53-year-old Pa Khlok fisherman Udom Homrotkla ashore today (Aug 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Rescue workers brought the body of 53-year-old Pa Khlok fisherman Udom Homrotkla ashore today (Aug 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body of Udom Homrotkla was recovered about 500 metres from the Tha Sak pier in Moo 4, Pa Khlok, confirmed rescue workers today. (See map below.)

Mr Udom’s wife, Ms Somjai, told police that her husband disappeared in the water at about 8pm while fishing for shrimp with his friend, Noppadon Maliphan, 43.

The two men started fishing at about 7pm, Ms Somjai said.

Lt Col Kittiphum Tinthalang of the Thalang Police was called to the scene last night, and arrived with Phuket Marine Police and Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers and began searching for Mr Udom.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Due to bad weather, the search was called off at 2am.

The search resumed this morning, with the search team locating Mr Udom’s body some 500 metres from the Tha Sak pier at about 2pm today.

Mr Udom’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for examination to determine if any foul play should be suspected, police confirmed.

