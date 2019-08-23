The body of Udom Homrotkla was recovered about 500 metres from the Tha Sak pier in Moo 4, Pa Khlok, confirmed rescue workers today. (See map below.)
Mr Udom’s wife, Ms Somjai, told police that her husband disappeared in the water at about 8pm while fishing for shrimp with his friend, Noppadon Maliphan, 43.
The two men started fishing at about 7pm, Ms Somjai said.
Lt Col Kittiphum Tinthalang of the Thalang Police was called to the scene last night, and arrived with Phuket Marine Police and Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers and began searching for Mr Udom.
Due to bad weather, the search was called off at 2am.
The search resumed this morning, with the search team locating Mr Udom’s body some 500 metres from the Tha Sak pier at about 2pm today.
Mr Udom’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for examination to determine if any foul play should be suspected, police confirmed.
Be the first to comment.