The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Body of man who fell at Sarasin Bridge after entry denial found

Body of man who fell at Sarasin Bridge after entry denial found

PHUKET: The body of a man who slipped and fell into the water under the Sarasin bridge after he was denied entry to the island was found in Mai Khao this morning (July 24).

accidentsmarineSafetydeath
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 24 July 2021, 02:34PM

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

« »

Sutep Sae Man, 42, was originally from Chiang Mai but had been working in Phuket as a tour guide. He had been denied entry to the island last Thursday (July 22) and fell into the water under the bridge shortly afterwards.

His body was discovered early this morning by local fisherman Cherd Suphap, 60, who explained that while he was fixing his crab net in his shack near the shore in Moo 5, Mai Khao, he saw something like a ball floating in the sea.

He walked over to get a clearer look which is when he realised it was the body of a man. He alerted police immediately.

Capt Thanom Thongpaen of the Tha Chatchai Police arrived at the scene around 7:30am.

Police called Mr Sutep’s wife and daughter who came to the scene and identified the body as Mr Sutep.

Phuket Property

Mr Sutep had been denied entry at the Phuket Check Point on Thursday because he had a Chiang Mai address listed on his ID card.

A witness, 53-year-old Niaw Sae-ong, said she saw Mr Sutep walk down to the foot of the bridge to do something, but then he slipped and fell into the water. He shouted for help twice, Ms Niaw said, although she was unable to assist him as she could not swim.

“I shouted for anyone to help him and I saw him slowly sink under the water,” Ms Niaw said. By the time help came, Mr Sutep had disappeared under the water.

Rescue divers began their search later on Thursday afternoon and continued until nightfall made the search too dangerous.

After his body was found this morning it was then taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for examination. Once this has been completed his body will be released to relatives to allow them to make funeral arrangements.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Philippines suspends Thailand travel
Phuket medical staff embark on third vaccine booster drive
Phuket marks 18 new COVID cases for second successive day
Phuket Sandbox driving employment opportunities in private boat charter industry
Airport echoes with sobs and farewells in Hong Kong exodus
Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days, three-day weekend
Woman dies after receiving mixed vaccines
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New rules for international & domestic arrivals! Activists indicted over protest |:| July 23
PPAO secures 5,000 doses of Moderna as ‘third booster shot’, pushes for more
People flee surging floods in China as typhoon approaches
As COVID plagues Thailand, PETA calls for all live-animal markets to be closed
Another Phuket rule change: Negative COVID test results must be issued in past 72 hours
Phuket tour guide believed drowned after fall at Sarasin Bridge
Phuket marks 18 new COVID cases in a day
‘Break isolation rules’ if needed, says Samut Sakhon Governor

 

Phuket community
Phuket police officers come to the rescue of dog hit by car

Soi Dog Foundation is a treasure for Phuket. They embody love and caring for our animal friends. Ple...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox driving employment opportunities in private boat charter industry

XI _ Virus- do you have any positive suggestions for Phuketians. Assume you sit somewhere happily ou...(Read More)

Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days, three-day weekend

but, but......the bars have already been ordered closed....(Read More)

Phuket marks 18 new COVID cases in a day

Seen yesterday on Thai tv a station in BKK with hundreds of people lining up for hours to get there ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 18 new COVID cases in a day

Chinese researchers discovered that Covid Delta variant has 1000 times more virus particulars than t...(Read More)

As COVID plagues Thailand, PETA calls for all live-animal markets to be closed

These kind of suggestions will get NOWHERE among meat-eaters ... especially Xhinese like this Boozoo...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox driving employment opportunities in private boat charter industry

WHY do you believe this is another MESSbox PR Trick? Cos the photo is taken under a day trip in FEBR...(Read More)

Woman dies after receiving mixed vaccines

While W.H.O. did NOT recommend taking to this foolish method, YET the reXpected BBQ Dr Xong kept rep...(Read More)

Another Phuket rule change: Negative COVID test results must be issued in past 72 hours

Does the rapid antigen test need to be done at a hospital?...(Read More)

As COVID plagues Thailand, PETA calls for all live-animal markets to be closed

@Christy And plants are for cows!...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SAii Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 