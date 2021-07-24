Body of man who fell at Sarasin Bridge after entry denial found

PHUKET: The body of a man who slipped and fell into the water under the Sarasin bridge after he was denied entry to the island was found in Mai Khao this morning (July 24).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 24 July 2021, 02:34PM

Sutep Sae Man, 42, was originally from Chiang Mai but had been working in Phuket as a tour guide. He had been denied entry to the island last Thursday (July 22) and fell into the water under the bridge shortly afterwards.

His body was discovered early this morning by local fisherman Cherd Suphap, 60, who explained that while he was fixing his crab net in his shack near the shore in Moo 5, Mai Khao, he saw something like a ball floating in the sea.

He walked over to get a clearer look which is when he realised it was the body of a man. He alerted police immediately.

Capt Thanom Thongpaen of the Tha Chatchai Police arrived at the scene around 7:30am.

Police called Mr Sutep’s wife and daughter who came to the scene and identified the body as Mr Sutep.

Mr Sutep had been denied entry at the Phuket Check Point on Thursday because he had a Chiang Mai address listed on his ID card.

A witness, 53-year-old Niaw Sae-ong, said she saw Mr Sutep walk down to the foot of the bridge to do something, but then he slipped and fell into the water. He shouted for help twice, Ms Niaw said, although she was unable to assist him as she could not swim.

“I shouted for anyone to help him and I saw him slowly sink under the water,” Ms Niaw said. By the time help came, Mr Sutep had disappeared under the water.

Rescue divers began their search later on Thursday afternoon and continued until nightfall made the search too dangerous.

After his body was found this morning it was then taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for examination. Once this has been completed his body will be released to relatives to allow them to make funeral arrangements.