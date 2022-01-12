Body of man found decomposing in pickup at Saphan Hin parking lot

PHUKET: The body of a man believed to be 71 years old was found decomposing in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck parked at Saphan Hin yesterday (Jan 11). Police believe the man had died sometime about last Thursday, and that his body remained unnoticed in the pickup at the car park over the weekend.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 12 January 2022, 10:11AM

Local resident Sathit Yamprasert, 48, notified police of the body by calling the 191 hotline at about 12:52pm, reported Maj Udom Petcharat of the Phuket City Police.

Maj Udom, Kusoldharm rescue workers and forensic police arrived to find the Isuzu pickup, registered in Phang Nga, parked in a parking bay at the edge of the general “multipurpose area” (most often used as a car park), near the central stage.

The scene was sealed off as investigators inspected the scene, including the gruesome condition of the body still rotting in the driver’s seat.

From the condition of the body, iInvestigators, including medical examiners from Vachira Phuket Hospital, believe the man had died three to four days before his body was found.

The man was dressed in a black T-shirt and black jeans, but no shoes. Tattoos were found on both the abdomen and arms. There were no traces of wounds from an attack or altercation.

However, the index finger on the right hand was still pointing into an orange glue can that was resting on his lap.

On the passenger’s seat was a collection of amulets lined up. Officers also found three carrying cases containing in total more than 30 amulets.

In the cab’s centre console officers found a brown leather shoulder bag, two bankbooks and a photocopy of an identity card for a Mr Somchay Chinfak, born in 1951, registered as living in Moo 5 Srisoonthorn, Thalang.

Officers had the body taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination to determine the cause of death while officers continue their investigation, Maj Udom reported.