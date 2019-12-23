Body of French tourist found beside motorbike along Phuket coastal road

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a French tourist whose body was found beside a motorbike along the coastal road between Kamala and Patong this morning (Dec 23).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 23 December 2019, 05:41PM

The man's body was found beside the Kamala-Patong road this morning (Dec 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub)

Lt Nattaphon Palanusorn of the Kamala Police was notified of the man’s body, found lying in long grass beside a motorbike, at 9:50am.

According to photos provided to The Phuket News, it appeared the man had lost control of his motorbike on a steep section of road with sharp curves.

The 35-year-old tourist*, from Paris, was dressed in a green T-shirt and a patterned shorts, Lt Nattaphon noted in his report.

He was lying beside a black Phuket-registered Yamaha NMAX 155cc motorbike, Lt Nattaphon noted.

A mobile phone and sunglasses were also found nearby, he added.

Officers found scratches on the man’s right leg and a contusion on his forehead.

The body was taken to Patong Hospital for further examination, Lt Nattaphon confirmed.

Doctors and police together examined the body and believe that the man had died eight to 10 hours before his body was found, Lt Nattaphon said.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name until it has been confirmed that his next of kin have been notified.