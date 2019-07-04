THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Body of foreign man found floating off Phuket

PHUKET: Police are hoping to soon identify the body of a foreign man found floating off Ao Yon, on Phuket’s east coast, this morning (July 4).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 4 July 2019, 03:32PM

The body was found floating in the water at Ao Yon at about 11:20am this morning (July 4). Photo: Wichit Police

The body was found floating in the water at Ao Yon at about 11:20am this morning (July 4). Photo: Wichit Police

The body was found floating in the water at Ao Yon at about 11:20am this morning (July 4). Photo: Wichit Police

The body was found floating in the water at Ao Yon at about 11:20am this morning (July 4). Photo: Wichit Police

The body was found floating in the water at Ao Yon at about 11:20am this morning (July 4). Photo: Wichit Police

The body was found floating in the water at Ao Yon at about 11:20am this morning (July 4). Photo: Wichit Police

Police were called to the quiet bay at 11:20am, where Maj Rattanachai Siangsanoh of the Wichit Police was shown the body of the man, a Caucasion male, about 40 years old, lying on the sand.

The body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where doctors estimated that the man had been dead at least eight hours before his body was found, noted an initial report by police.

The man may have drowned, but doctors said they had to examine the body further to confirm the cause of death, the report added.

The man was described as about 185cm tall. He was dressed in only navy blue shorts emblazoned with a “Flyhawk” logo.

He had a Yin and Yang tattoo about 20cm in diameter on his back near the right shoulder, and red and blue string, like blessing string from a temple, tied around his left wrist.

Any persons who believe they may know the foreign man are urged contact Maj Rattanachai at Wichit Police Station or call the Tourist Police hotline 1155.

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

