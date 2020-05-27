Body of foreign man found floating off Krabi

THAILAND: The naked body of an unidentified foreign man with flower tattoos on his left arm was found floating in the sea near Koh Pada off the coast of Krabi province.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 27 May 2020, 09:11AM

Rescue workers prepare to retrieve the body of a foreign man found floating in the sea off Krabi yesterday (May 26). Photo: @suntisook rescue foundation Facebook page

The corpse was found about one nautical mile northwest of the island, said Pol Capt Sanya Kaewnui, deputy investigation chief at Ao Nang police station, who was alerted by an official from the Nopparat Tara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park yesterday morning.

On reaching the scene, police, medical staff from Krabi Hospital and rescue workers found the naked body of the foreign man, aged around 30-40, floating in the sea. He was about 180cm tall with a bald head. He was believed to have died at least 3-5 days before his body was discovered, Thai media reported, and a foul odour had spread around the area.

Police found no bruises on his body. There were flower tattoos on his left arm and a silver earring in his left ear. His body was brought to shore.

Police speculated that the man might have taken off his clothes to swim off a nearby province, and been swept towards Krabi in a storm. The water current coming to Krabi bay was from Phangnga and Phuket.

His body was sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. Authorities were looking for the man’s friends or relatives. Police stations in nearby areas would be contacted to check whether a missing person report was filed, police said.