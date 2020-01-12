Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Body of beaten man found floating off Phuket

Body of beaten man found floating off Phuket

PHUKET: The body of an unidentified man, his face badly beaten, was found floating in the sea off Thalang district yesterday morning (Jan 11).

deathpolice
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 12 January 2020, 03:52PM

Police look on as the body is brought ashore yesterday (Jan 11). Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran / Bangkok Post

Police look on as the body is brought ashore yesterday (Jan 11). Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran / Bangkok Post

The body was found off Koh Naha, off the east coast of Phuket, said Thalang Police Investigation chief Lt Col Pathiwat Yodkwan, who was notified of the discovery of the body at about 11am.

The body had been discovered by the driver and staff of a tour boat taking tourists to visit Koh Khai.

The body was brought back to Thiam beach.

Dressed in a brown shirt and black underwear, the man, who was about 170cm tall, had his face beaten and teeth broken. Police found no identification documents on the body, which was taken to Thalang Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

SKYPARK

Investigators initially believed the dead man might have been a boat crew member who was assaulted and then thrown into the sea. The investigation is continuing.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

China reports first death from mystery pneumonia outbreak
Swiss woman, 82, dies at Phuket beach
The Expert Way
Phuket Opinion: China catches a cold
Growing to meet your needs
As easy as AVC
The Mekong’s last stand against Chinese domination and potential collapse
Health officials ramp up screenings to stave off mystery pneumonia from China
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kid killed in gold shop robbery! Arcade game is gambling? Turtles lays eggs! || January 10
Iran denies Ukrainian plane downed by missile
Phuket officials dodge confirmation of woman’s death during ‘Seven Days’ campaign for New Year
Gold thief shoots three dead including 2-year-old boy
Thailand Yacht Show: Multhull Solutions delivers exclusive Asia premiere of award-winning NEEL 51
Leatherback turtle lays eggs on Phuket’s Nai Thon Beach
Keeping your spark alive

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials dodge confirmation of woman’s death during ‘Seven Days’ campaign for New Year

If you read all this, and understand how they, DDPM, ThaiRSC, PPHO, etc, altogether have built up a...(Read More)

Tourism growth slowly returns

Jor... bit short on thinking... no water no tourists.. very simple...(Read More)

Phuket officials dodge confirmation of woman’s death during ‘Seven Days’ campaign for New Year

lol..trying hard to keep the "zero" deaths, woll this be the last we here of it... media w...(Read More)

Tourism growth slowly returns

How can an accurate hotel occupancy percentage be stated with the previous claim that there are over...(Read More)

Bangkok on high alert as PM2.5 levels forecast to rise

It is time Thai leadership starts to think out of the traditional thai box. Learn, accept, and under...(Read More)

Health officials ramp up screenings to stave off mystery pneumonia from China

Preventing of a ...'MINOR outbreak' ?? Written just below the head line ..'MYSTERY pneu...(Read More)

Health officials ramp up screenings to stave off mystery pneumonia from China

Chinese New Year is around the corner. Should tourism from Wuhan to Thailand not stopped until this ...(Read More)

Phuket officials dodge confirmation of woman’s death during ‘Seven Days’ campaign for New Year

ThaiRSC, PPHO, DDPM, how many people in these organisations are busy now with complete nonsense, no...(Read More)

Bangkok on high alert as PM2.5 levels forecast to rise

Bangkok on 'High Alert'! Wow, that sounds active. But, ..more than just words and throwing a...(Read More)

Health officials ramp up screenings to stave off mystery pneumonia from China

Is this disease contagious? How can that work out on all passengers in the small space of a aircraft...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Thailand Yacht Show
Diamond Resort Phuket

 