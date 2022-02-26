BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Body of actress ‘Tangmo’ found in Chao Phraya

Body of actress ‘Tangmo’ found in Chao Phraya

BANGKOK: Rescuers found the body of TV actress Nida ‘“Tangmo”’ Patcharaveerapong floating in the Chao Phraya River near the Pibul Songkhram 1 pier in Nonthaburi on Saturday (fEB 26), two days after she fell from a speedboat.

accidentsdeathtransportmarineSafety
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 26 February 2022, 05:02PM

Nida ‘Tangmo’ Patcharaveerapong. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Nida ‘Tangmo’ Patcharaveerapong. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The body of actress Nida ‘Tangmo’ Patcharaveerapong, 37, is found floating in the Chao Phraya River at 1.10pm on Saturday. Photo: Facebook / Ruamkatanyu Foundation 

The body of actress Nida ‘Tangmo’ Patcharaveerapong, 37, is found floating in the Chao Phraya River at 1.10pm on Saturday. Photo: Facebook / Ruamkatanyu Foundation 

The body of actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong is taken to a Ruamkatanyu Foundation rescue van on Saturday afternoon. Screengrab: Post Today

The body of actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong is taken to a Ruamkatanyu Foundation rescue van on Saturday afternoon. Screengrab: Post Today

« »

Dayos Detjob, 44, the actress’S brother who joined the search operation, confirmed the body was that of his younger sister. He thanked everyone involved for their work during the 38-hour-long search, reports the Bangkok Post.

Rescuers from the Ruamkanyu Foundation reported that the body was found floating in the river around 1:10pm, about one kilometre from where she had fallen from a speedboat on Thursday night. The body was taken to the pier, where Tangmo’s mother, Panida Sirayootyotin, 67, was waiting, along with the actress’s boyfriend and friends.

Eakpan Bunluerit, a well-known volunteer rescue worker and actor, also confirmed that the body was that of Tangmo.

Police cordoned off the area around the pier to give family and friends some privacy and keep back a huge media horde before taking the body for a post-mortem examination at the Central Institute of Forensic Science of Thammasat University Hospital to determine the cause of death.

The 37-year-old actress was among six people on the speedboat, which was travelling from the Krung Thon Bridge in Bangkok to the Rama VII Bridge in Nonthaburi. She fell off the boat at about 10pm near the Pibul Songkhram 1 pier.

Media reports said Tangmo had been sitting on the back of the boat before she slipped into the river around 10:40pm. She was not wearing a life jacket.

Thai media reported that the toilet on the boat was not working properly and that the actress had gone to the back of the boat to relieve herself. Her manager witnessed the fall and shouted for help.

Rescuers and divers arrived at the scene around midnight Thursday to begin their search. They said the search was difficult as the current was strong and there was very little light at the time.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Authorities distribute COVID-19 survival bags in Kamala
Patong Police flamed for arresting woman selling flowers on Bangla
CCSA’s daily case count briefing set to wind down
Centre set up to help Thais in Ukraine
Phuket marks 698 new COVID cases, one more death
NATO deploys response units to bolster defenses
Shift to ‘endemic’ forecast within 4 months
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’Endemic’ shift by June? Phuket in-school exams allowed || February 25
Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘justified’, says Myanmar junta
Latest Phuket COVID order allows schools to hold end-of-year exams
TAT pushes Phuket, Udon Thani travel boost
Central Pattana to spend B120bn on sustainable future
CCSA updates home-grown COVID-19 vaccine developments
Attacks across Ukraine as dozens die in Russian invasion
Phuket Stray Dog Shelter running short of food

 

Phuket community
Latest Phuket COVID order allows schools to hold end-of-year exams

maverick, those bars/restaurants can open, but they must close at 11pm as per the Provincial Order, ...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Building a Sustainable Phuket

what about all those politic/developers like Prab family that keep doing what they want no matter wh...(Read More)

TAT pushes Phuket, Udon Thani travel boost

what a waste of time again...this TAT are really totally out of the way here... wonder why they need...(Read More)

Centre set up to help Thais in Ukraine

i'm sure thai airways as a few aircraft parket in Germany or swiss they can sue to evaquate qui...(Read More)

Patong Police flamed for arresting woman selling flowers on Bangla

that police officer is a pure coward and ignoran rat...that all they are......(Read More)

Patong Police flamed for arresting woman selling flowers on Bangla

What about the hundreds of ping pong and jet ski touts that harass people constantly? Sometimes you ...(Read More)

TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

Huh Russia invaded Ukraine, we did not invade Cuba-but had to make it clear we would not allow nukes...(Read More)

Patong Police flamed for arresting woman selling flowers on Bangla

more like 'peddling in public without a payoff' than a permit. tough on crime, tough on the ...(Read More)

CCSA’s daily case count briefing set to wind down

So the info. will still be online, just not 'announced' every day? So it just cuts the needl...(Read More)

Shift to ‘endemic’ forecast within 4 months

Why would patients with no symptoms be getting any kind of paid treatment from hospitals? Even with ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center

 