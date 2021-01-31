Kata Rocks
Body identified as woman who came to Phuket to work, repeatedly shot in head, confirm police

PHUKET: The body found dumped beside the road between Patong and Karon on Friday (Jan 29) has been confirmed to be that of a woman who had been living in Nakhon Sri Thammarat but came to Phuket to work just over a week ago, Karon Police have confirmed.

murdercrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 31 January 2021, 04:40PM

Police interview witnesses in identifying the body of the woman found dumped beside the road south of Patong on Friday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Also, the severe head trauma originally believed to have been inflicted by a heavy instrument has now been confirmed by forensic police to be a shotgun wound, Karon Police Chief Col Peerapong Chai-aroon.

Forensic police reported that the firearm used was “short-barrelled shotgun”, Lt Col Peerapong said.

The firearm, fired at very close range, was most likely inflicted by a home-made gun made to fire shotgun cartridges (Thai Pradit), he added.

“Several shots were fired into the head of the deceased,” he said.

Lt Col Peerapong named the woman as Sopa Thanimkarn, 40, originally from the northern province of Phrae, but was registered as living at an address in Sichon District in Nakhon Sri Thammarat province, where she lived with her husband for some 10 years.

Ms Sopa and her husband entered on Jan 19, giving an address off Thepkasattri Rd in Moo 1 in Srisoonthorn, Thalang, he added.

Lt Col Peerapong declined to provide any more details in the case, but assured the police are continuing their investigation.

“We will catch the perpetrator of this crime. Closing this case is our top priority,” he said.

