Also, the severe head trauma originally believed to have been inflicted by a heavy instrument has now been confirmed by forensic police to be a shotgun wound, Karon Police Chief Col Peerapong Chai-aroon.
Forensic police reported that the firearm used was “short-barrelled shotgun”, Lt Col Peerapong said.
The firearm, fired at very close range, was most likely inflicted by a home-made gun made to fire shotgun cartridges (Thai Pradit), he added.
“Several shots were fired into the head of the deceased,” he said.
Lt Col Peerapong named the woman as Sopa Thanimkarn, 40, originally from the northern province of Phrae, but was registered as living at an address in Sichon District in Nakhon Sri Thammarat province, where she lived with her husband for some 10 years.
Ms Sopa and her husband entered on Jan 19, giving an address off Thepkasattri Rd in Moo 1 in Srisoonthorn, Thalang, he added.
Lt Col Peerapong declined to provide any more details in the case, but assured the police are continuing their investigation.
“We will catch the perpetrator of this crime. Closing this case is our top priority,” he said.
