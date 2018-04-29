PHUKET: Police are hoping to identify the body of a man found near the reservoir behind the Luangphu Supa Temple in Chalong this morning (April 29) which they suspect is of a Chinese tour guide.

Sunday 29 April 2018, 09:00PM

Police were notified of the body, found in long grass beside the dirt track road, by Preecha Naddam, village chief of Moo 6 Chalong.

Police estimated the man was age 25-40 years old. He was wearing a black jeans and a white T-shirt emblazoned with the logo of the Phuket Tour Guide Association.

More than 10 metres away dumped in even longer grass was the pink Honda Scoopy i motorbike the man was riding.

A helmet was found on the scene but was not worn by the victim. However, the victim’s body did not show obvious evidence of serious head trauma.

Police believe the man suffered fatal injuries after his motorbike struck a small post marking the side of the road while riding in the dark.

Regardless, his body was taken to hospital for medical examination in the hope of confirming the cause of death while police continue their investigation in the hope of confirming his identity.