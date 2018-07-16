PHUKET: A body has been found floating in the sea off Koh Racha this afternoon but it has not yet been determined whether it is that of one of two fisherman reported missing following the storms on July 5.

Author: The Phuket News

Monday 16 July 2018, 06:00PM

The search for two fishermen who went missing during the storms on July 5 has been ongoing. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Meanwhile, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong today (July 16) visited the families of the two fishermen in Rawai to offer encouragement as the search continues for the two missing men.

It was announced earlier this afternoon that the body of an unidentified male had been found floating in the sea at an unspecified area off Koh Racha.

Initial reports say the body was wearing a black T-shirt and sweatpants. However, no other details could be confirmed.

The Royal Thai Navy vessel Tor 234 has been sent out to recover the body and return it the pier in Cape Panwa where rescue workers are waiting.

Meanwhile, earlier this morning Governor Norraphat, Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok, and heads of government agencies in Rawai went to visit the families of the two missing fisherman who were reported missing just days after the Phoenix tour boat disaster on July 5.

“The province has coordinated the search for the two missing fishermen and Chinese tourists and we have contacted neighbouring provinces since the day we was informed,” Gov Norrapat said yesterday (July 15).

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos added, “The visit of the governor today is to track the progress on the search and encourage the families of Mr Pawit and Mr Sakda who disappeared on July 5 at Koh Racha.

“The province has searched since the first day of notification. We help by not stating whether they are Chinese or whoever.

“For the Rawai people that went missing the family understood that they were on land. Other people also thought the same. This was before locals and officials joined the search,” Mayor Aroon said.