FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Body found floating off Phuket as governor meets missing fishermen’s families

PHUKET: A body has been found floating in the sea off Koh Racha this afternoon but it has not yet been determined whether it is that of one of two fisherman reported missing following the storms on July 5.

marinedeathpoliceweather
Author: The Phuket News

Monday 16 July 2018, 06:00PM

The search for two fishermen who went missing during the storms on July 5 has been ongoing. Photo: Rawai Municipality

The search for two fishermen who went missing during the storms on July 5 has been ongoing. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Meanwhile, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong today (July 16) visited the families of the two fishermen in Rawai to offer encouragement as the search continues for the two missing men.

It was announced earlier this afternoon that the body of an unidentified male had been found floating in the sea at an unspecified area off Koh Racha.

Initial reports say the body was wearing a black T-shirt and sweatpants. However, no other details could be confirmed.

The Royal Thai Navy vessel Tor 234 has been sent out to recover the body and return it the pier in Cape Panwa where rescue workers are waiting.

Meanwhile, earlier this morning Governor Norraphat, Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok, and heads of government agencies in Rawai went to visit the families of the two missing fisherman who were reported missing just days after the Phoenix tour boat disaster on July 5.

“The province has coordinated the search for the two missing fishermen and Chinese tourists and we have contacted neighbouring provinces since the day we was informed,” Gov Norrapat said yesterday (July 15).

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos added, “The visit of the governor today is to track the progress on the search and encourage the families of Mr Pawit and Mr Sakda who disappeared on July 5 at Koh Racha.

“The province has searched since the first day of notification. We help by not stating whether they are Chinese or whoever.

“For the Rawai people that went missing the family understood that they were on land. Other people also thought the same. This was before locals and officials joined the search,” Mayor Aroon said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Divers to check sunken boat for Chinese tourists,’ says Phuket Governor
Captain, crew in deadly Indonesia ferry disaster detained
Thai man, 34, drowns on east coast of Phuket
Body of missing Myanmar fisherman found off Phuket
Aussie woman, 65, drowns during Phuket family holiday
Bodies of Chinese tourists missing at sea found floating off Phuket beach
Half number of bodies from Myanmar plane crash recovered
Phuket jet-ski mechanic drowns in lake test drive
Missing American tourist found dead in Surat Thani dam
Royal Thai Navy officer found dead in his home
Songkran safety tops Phuket officials’ agenda
Italian expat, 78, known for local Phuket charity work passes way
Korean tourist dies during island trip off Phuket
Three charged for death of Japanese tourist slashed by dive boat propeller
Body found off Phi Phi confirmed as that of New Zealand woman

 

Phuket community
Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

The governor did put on his marine safety face, coz that day there was on Phuket no volunteer cleani...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

And it also looks like all the bright orange "life vests" are the same toy flotation aids ...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

"The government's efforts to overhaul safety measures across all forms of transport".....(Read More)

Call to expedite Prawit probe

Of course the dealers have the right to refuse to disclose the ownership information, it's priva...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

"Chinese tourists often spend 20,000 baht per person" the real problem economically is tha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The deadly face of shame

GR8 article as it simply says it as it is, something a few posters on here should wake up to! This l...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

"Mr Kongkiat said the Phoenix disaster would affect Chinese tourists for the next three months ...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

Red in BKK-Post that some thai authorities now said that the disaster vessels were sub standard. How...(Read More)

Last body from Phuket tour boat disaster recovered, brought ashore

Huge respect to all those involved in the rescue and recovery operation, must be horrendous for ever...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Wave of cancellations spurs damage-control offensive

Mandatory pics to ID your corpse is really not thought out well, IMO....(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
My Physio By Kanitta
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it
Kantok Restaurant
Dot Property Thailand Awards
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Lofty Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 