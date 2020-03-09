THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Bodies of missing father and son found off Phuket’s east coast

Bodies of missing father and son found off Phuket’s east coast

PHUKET: The bodies of a 61-year-old man and his 4-year-old son who disappeared on Friday while on a trip to Koh Tapao Noi, off Phuket’s east coast, were found by Navy search teams yesterday (Mar 8).

marineSafetydeath
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 9 March 2020, 10:48AM

The Navy began their search for the missing pair on Saturday (Mar 7). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The Navy began their search for the missing pair on Saturday (Mar 7). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The bodies were brought ashore yesterday (Mar 8). Photo: Royal Thai
The bodies were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for post-mortem examination. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Vice Admiral Cherngchai Chomcherngpat of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command at Cape Panwa confirmed that the bodies were found at different locations off Phuket’s east coast at about 10am.

The body of Narong Saithong, 61, was found floating near Rassada Pier while the body of his 4-year-old son Thanakrit was found floating in Ao Makham, V/Adm Cherngchai said.

The alarm was raised for the missing pair by Mr Narong’s daughter, Ms Sakuna, at 9pm on Saturday, V/Adm Cherngchai explained.

Mr Narong and Thanakrit departed Rassada by longtail boat for Koh Tapao Noi at 3am last Thursday (Mar 5). They were going to the island to collect scrap metal, V/Adm Cherngchai said.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Lighthouse keepers on Koh Tapao Noi reported that they last saw Mr Narong and Thanakrit at 5pm on Friday. Officers started searching for them with patrol boats on Saturday, he added.

The bodies were brought ashore and taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for post-mortem examination, V/Adm Cherngchai said.

Ms Sakuna identified that the bodies recovered were of Mr Narong and young Thanakrit, he confirmed.

