Bodies found at cult temple in Chaiyaphum

Bodies found at cult temple in Chaiyaphum

CHAIYAPHUM: Eleven corpses were found in coffins when police raided premises said to be the temple of a cult preaching superstition and providing bizarre treatment for a range of diseases, in Khon San district of this central northeastern province yesterday (May 8).

death
By Bangkok Post

Monday 9 May 2022, 03:37PM

Police detain the alleged leader, centre, of a superstitious cult in Chaiyaphum’s Khon San district yesterday (May 8). Photo: Makkawan Wannakul

Police detain the alleged leader, centre, of a superstitious cult in Chaiyaphum’s Khon San district yesterday (May 8). Photo: Makkawan Wannakul

The temple was in a thatched house on public land at Ban Kut Kaen in tambon Dong Klang of Khon San district, reports the Bangkok Post.

It was raided by local administrative officials and police, including provincial governor Kraisorn Kongchalad and provincial police chief Pol Col Wattanachai Janthathum.

They were acting on information provided by Jeeraphan Phetkhao, alias Mor Pla, a local figure who has led authorities to catch many monks alleged to have indulged in sexual and other misconduct.

Officials detained the alleged cult leader, an old man with long white hair and beard. Police did not release his name. However, he was later identified by reporters as Tawee Nanra, 75, from Khon Kaen’s Nong Rua district.

Coffins containing 11 corpses were found on the premises.

Cult followers said the bodies were brought there for rituals to send them to heaven. When asked for the death certificates, they could show the papers for only five of them.

Devas Lounge

Pol Col Wattanachai said the place had been opened by a group of people belonging to cult spreading superstitious beliefs. The cult leader also treated his followers for various diseases. The treatments included telling them to drink his urine, excrement, phlegm and scurf.

Complaints about weird practices at the temple had been made to Mor Pla, who coordinated the raid, he said.

The alleged cult leader was taken to Khon San police station. He had not been charged. Police were continuing their enquiries.

Pol Col Wattanachai said a decision on what further action would be taken would be made after post-mortem examination of the 11 bodies.

Governor Kraisorn said the activities at the temple, especially the weird treatments, were unacceptable and disgusting.

Authorities would investigate further whether the place trespassed on public land and look into other possible legal offences, he said.

Phuket community
Kid car seats mandatory from Sept 5

Even if only a percentage of car owners comply its a step in the right direction - next step enforce...(Read More)

Phuket marks 38 new COVID cases, no deaths

@Kurt "A central registration of number of ATK tests kits sold by shops" ??? Are you...(Read More)

Phuket needs continued government support to go forward, PCC Chief urges

@Kurt Wasn't it you who said that Europeans won't come because they have to help Ukrainian...(Read More)

First lot of local COVID vaccine produced

@Kurt As you always like to talk about "Chinese vaccines" and as you like to call those ...(Read More)

First lot of local COVID vaccine produced

China developed the 50% efficacy Sinovax. China has a zero Covid policy because they know should the...(Read More)

Kid car seats mandatory from Sept 5

Another law to be ignored Please someone send a copy of the 'Broken windows' study to every...(Read More)

Anutin favours ending Thailand Pass for Thai returnees

@Kurt Every time you don't have an answer or you don't want to answer,you come up with &qu...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

As pm Prayut states that he will not take sides during this week meeting in USA, he doesn't need...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

He has always been a gutless coward too afraid to stand up for principles but only too happy to stan...(Read More)

First lot of local COVID vaccine produced

When Covid-19 broke out there was world wide a 'fast need' of vaccines. By now we know there...(Read More)

 

