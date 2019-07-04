The Triathlon, held by the Royal Thai Navy Third Naval Area Command, will begin at Hat Prak Phra at the very north of Phuket by Sarasin Bridge, and will finish at Phuket Gateway, with the schedule as follows:
- Navy Warrior Triathlon (swim 3.8km / bike 180km / run 42km) – 6:30am
- Olympic Distance Triathlon (swim 1.5km / bike 40km / run 10km) – 7:00am
- Sprint Distance Triathlon (swim 0.75km / bike 20km / run 5km) – 7:30am
- Duathlon (run 5km / bike 40km / run 10km) – 7:15am
- Team Navy Warrior Triathlon (swim 3.8km / bike 180km / run 42km) – 6:30am
- Team Olympic Distance Triathlon (swim 1.5km / bike 40km / run 10km) – 7:00am
Somsak Ninteeb, Director of the Phang Nga Marine Department, urged boats to stay away from the area to ensure the smooth running of the event. (See map below).
