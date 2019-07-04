Boats urged to avoid Sarasin Bridge for Navy triathlon

PHUKET: The Marine Department in Phang Nga has asked people not to sail their boats near Sarasin Bridge between now and July 14 as the area is prepared for the 4th Royal Navy Triathlon which will be held on Saturday, July 13.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 July 2019, 11:28AM

The 4th Royal Thai Navy Triathlon will take place on Saturday, July 13.

The Triathlon, held by the Royal Thai Navy Third Naval Area Command, will begin at Hat Prak Phra at the very north of Phuket by Sarasin Bridge, and will finish at Phuket Gateway, with the schedule as follows: Navy Warrior Triathlon (swim 3.8km / bike 180km / run 42km) – 6:30am

Olympic Distance Triathlon (swim 1.5km / bike 40km / run 10km) – 7:00am

Sprint Distance Triathlon (swim 0.75km / bike 20km / run 5km) – 7:30am

Duathlon (run 5km / bike 40km / run 10km) – 7:15am

Team Navy Warrior Triathlon (swim 3.8km / bike 180km / run 42km) – 6:30am

Team Olympic Distance Triathlon (swim 1.5km / bike 40km / run 10km) – 7:00am Somsak Ninteeb, Director of the Phang Nga Marine Department, urged boats to stay away from the area to ensure the smooth running of the event. (See map below).