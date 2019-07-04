THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Boats urged to avoid Sarasin Bridge for Navy triathlon

PHUKET: The Marine Department in Phang Nga has asked people not to sail their boats near Sarasin Bridge between now and July 14 as the area is prepared for the 4th Royal Navy Triathlon which will be held on Saturday, July 13.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 July 2019, 11:28AM

The 4th Royal Thai Navy Triathlon will take place on Saturday, July 13.

The Triathlon, held by the Royal Thai Navy Third Naval Area Command, will begin at Hat Prak Phra at the very north of Phuket by Sarasin Bridge, and will finish at Phuket Gateway, with the schedule as follows:

  • Navy Warrior Triathlon (swim 3.8km / bike 180km / run 42km) – 6:30am
  • Olympic Distance Triathlon (swim 1.5km / bike 40km / run 10km) – 7:00am
  • Sprint Distance Triathlon (swim 0.75km / bike 20km / run 5km) – 7:30am
  • Duathlon (run 5km / bike 40km / run 10km) – 7:15am
  • Team Navy Warrior Triathlon (swim 3.8km / bike 180km / run 42km) – 6:30am
  • Team Olympic Distance Triathlon (swim 1.5km / bike 40km / run 10km) – 7:00am

Somsak Ninteeb, Director of the Phang Nga Marine Department, urged boats to stay away from the area to ensure the smooth running of the event. (See map below).

 

 



Phuket community
Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

This is on the head of the Surin OrBorTor. He was directly responsible for leaving Surin Beach witho...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

At this point, this so-called "Governor" must be considered complicit in every drowning on...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Way lame comment from Pascale. This isn't a "warm & fuzzy" gesture, it should be o...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

"Thai culture only cares about life, not death," I see many monuments around Thailand, eg....(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Mr Pascale, with an attitude, like yours, nothing would ever change, kids would still work in the co...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

All those who are concerned that there is no official memorial service could meet at some pier and l...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Thai culture only cares about life, not death. Rather like my ponies. Maybe it's not a bad way ...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Lifeguards offer an illusion of safety when swimmers are unaware the authority to prevent them from ...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Am reminded of a few years back when a foreign hotelier decided to advertise Summer Season to fill h...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Closed Beach (redflagged) dont need lifeguards!! It needs people with brain who stay out from the wa...(Read More)

 

