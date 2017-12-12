The Boathouse Phuket is bringing the best to the dining tables, served with unlimited pours. Savour signature Martel Cognac flambe lobster bisque, crustacean bar featuring a variety of oysters and shellfish, assortment of foie gras, wagyu beef, wide selection of cheese and be entertained by the live band. BAHT 3,990 ++ Per Person, with unlimited pours. Please call 076 330015-7 to book your table.
Boathouse Best Brunch Series
Start From: Sunday 17 December 2017, 12:00PM
to Sunday 17 December 2017, 03:00PM