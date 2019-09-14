Kata Rocks
Boat Lagoon Yachting announces partnership with superyacht brokerage Burgess

Boat Lagoon Yachting announces partnership with superyacht brokerage Burgess

Boat Lagoon Yachting, Asia’s premier provider of luxury yachting experiences, has announced its official partnership with world-leading superyacht brokerage Burgess. The move will see world-class superyacht services provided to customers in Southeast Asia.

marinetransport
By The Phuket News

Saturday 14 September 2019, 12:43PM

Burgess Asia Chairman Jean-Marc Poullet and Boat Lagoon Yachting Managing Director Vrit Yongsakul officially announced the partnership at an exclusive press conference late last month.

Burgess Asia Chairman Jean-Marc Poullet and Boat Lagoon Yachting Managing Director Vrit Yongsakul officially announced the partnership at an exclusive press conference late last month.

At an exclusive press conference late last month, Vrit Yongsakul, managing director of Boat Lagoon Yachting, and Jean-Marc Poullet, Burgess’ Asia chairman, shared their plans for developing the superyacht and megayacht market in the region.

“We very much look forward to bringing Burgess’ unparalleled global expertise to our clients and contacts in Thailand and to working with Burgess to develop the yacht market here,” said Vrit Yongsakul.

“We see great potential in the region and want every one of our customers to benefit from the best possible expertise and advice when embarking on their superyacht journey. A partnership with Burgess is the ideal approach to achieve this.”

In celebration, the new partners held an intimate evening party at The Bar, St. Regis Bangkok Hotel where around 100 prestigious guests enjoyed a piano performance, four-piece jazz band, tastings and food prepared by award-winning chef Christopher Miller.

Amongst the guests were yacht owners, boat enthusiasts and Vice-Minister for Tourism and Sports Napintorn Srisunpang. In his speech, he mentioned that the partnership between Boat Lagoon Yachting and Burgess will help Thailand develop the emerging superyacht market which will in turn boost luxury tourism for the country.

Established for more than 25 years, Boat Lagoon Yachting is one of Asia’s largest and most reputable yacht importation, distribution and after-sales service organisations, representing some of the world’s most prestigious yacht brands including Princess, Sacs, Jeanneau and Prestige. The company has successfully expanded from its core Thai market into neighbouring countries like Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Maldives to become a full-service yachting firm employing 80 staff across the Asia region.

With 40 years at the forefront of the superyacht market and 14 offices worldwide, Burgess is the market-leading full-service superyacht company – the global No.1 in brokerage, charter, operational management and new build advisory services for yachts over 30 metres (100ft). This partnership will help build Thailand and Phuket as the epicentre of yachting in Asia.

“We both truly believe that Phuket and its surrounding cruising grounds are absolutely world class and can provide all the facets of a fabulous yachting experience: amazing seascapes, great restaurants, world-class resorts, diverse land activities, and all with very convenient access from across Asia,” said Jean Marc Poullet.

 

