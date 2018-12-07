Boat Lagoon Weekend 11-12 January 2019

Beat & Bite. Music & Food & Fun. From 6.00 pm till 10.00 pm. at Lagoon Quay. พบกับงานแสดงดนตรี อาหาร และความสนุกหลากหลายรูปแบบ ที่งานโบ๊ทลากูนวีคเอนด์
Start From: Friday 11 January 2019, 06:00PM to Saturday 12 January 2019, 10:00PM
Beat & Bite. Music & Food & Fun. From 6.00 pm till 10.00 pm. at Lagoon Quay. พบกับงานแสดงดนตรี อาหาร และความสนุกหลากหลายรูปแบบ ที่งานโบ๊ทลากูนวีคเอนด์
|Phuket Boat Lagoon
|Phuket Boat Lagoon
