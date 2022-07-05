Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

BMA says ‘no’ to pot hub at Khao San Rd

BMA says ‘no’ to pot hub at Khao San Rd

BANGKOK: The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has firmly rejected calls from business owners to turn Khao San Road into Thailand’s cannabis hub.

natural-resourcestourism
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 5 July 2022, 11:30AM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Deputy Bangkok governor Jakkapan Phiewngam said the famed tourist hotspot is unlikely to be positioned as Thailand’s cannabis hub as many schools and temples are located in its vicinity, reports the Bangkok Post.

Furthermore, he said, only the Public Health Ministry can regulate the cannabis trade, not the BMA.

Mr Jakkapan said the nation’s image may suffer if Khao San Road is turned into a cannabis hub in the absence of regulations that ensure all products sold are safe and of high quality.

The deputy governor said the BMA will follow the Maintenance of Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country Act (1997) to ensure the sale of cannabis-based products does not ruin the capital’s reputation.

At present, vendors and stall owners wishing to sell cannabis-based products are required to register them with their local district offices. Products which have been registered with authorities cannot be altered in any way without the district office’s permission.

He went on to remind the public that it is still illegal to publicly sell food and drinks infused with cannabis, before adding the city’s law enforcement agencies have been ordered to comb all districts in the capital for such products, especially around school areas.

CBRE Phuket

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt also expressed his concerns about cannabis promotion in the city, saying viral videos showing vendors openly selling may ultimately harm the city’s reputation.

He urged relevant agencies to ramp up public service announcements to discourage people from using cannabis recreationally, before warning the public that recreational use is still considered illegal in Thailand.

Sanga Ruengwattanakul, President of the Khao San Road Businesses Association, said the government should not miss the opportunity to use cannabis to promote tourism.

To limit the adverse impact of legalisation on society, the government should instead push for ID verification at points-of-sale to prevent sales to minors, and require vendors and shop owners to set aside space for consumption as public smoking is illegal.

Mr Sanga said that Khao San Road could play an important role in promoting the responsible use of cannabis among foreign tourists, urging tourist hubs such as Pattaya and Phuket to take a similar step.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 05 July 2022 - 14:15:36 

Shirley Phuket is the hub of hubs for Thailand, not bangkok. Maybe after the pot  we could become a pizza hub as well.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Khao San ’pot hub’ plans dashed?Captain & crew rescue as boat sinks in storm || July 5
Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country
Crew rescued as cargo boat sinks in storm
Nicobar tremors total 17 in less than 24 hours
Phuket airport resumes normal operations
Police arrest suspect after gunman kills six at US July 4 parade
Reopening spike ‘no surprise’
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, no deaths
Power outages to affect Kamala, Yacht Haven area
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More rain to hit Phuket! Waves swamp Phuket roads, Airport diversions || July 4
Underwater tremors rattle off Nicobar Islands
Phuket disaster officials on alert
Thousands evacuate from ‘dangerous’ Sydney floods
Koh Phangan upbeat after being ranked No 1 destination for ‘workation’
More rain forecast as waves swamp coastal roads

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport runway repairs cause delays, diverted flights

@pooliekev, really? On what facts is your opinion based that Phuket runway repair is done satisfacto...(Read More)

BMA says ‘no’ to pot hub at Khao San Rd

Shirley Phuket is the hub of hubs for Thailand, not bangkok. Maybe after the pot we could become a ...(Read More)

More rain forecast as waves swamp coastal roads

@Timothy. Nothing to do with a brackish and shallow water table then? ...(Read More)

More rain forecast as waves swamp coastal roads

Timothy, a few of us suggested in 2020, when we noticed reservoirs bottoms, to enlarge/deepening the...(Read More)

Phuket airport runway repairs cause delays, diverted flights

So many old and bitter commenters on here. The job is now done satisfactorily. ...(Read More)

Koh Phangan upbeat after being ranked No 1 destination for ‘workation’

Immigration- and Tax officials by now must scratch their head about how to turn the tide 'free s...(Read More)

Crew rescued as cargo boat sinks in storm

Two different time stories in 1 article. 1: Boat left 12:30pm, at 12:50pm operator lost contact. an...(Read More)

Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

Do I still have to have negative test to Thailand? Facemasks? No thanks, i'll chose destinations...(Read More)

Crew rescued as cargo boat sinks in storm

Cargo vessel sinks in storm? Photo's show otherwise. The 'rescued' crew did even swim t...(Read More)

Koh Phangan upbeat after being ranked No 1 destination for ‘workation’

A while back weren't the work rules going be changes to allow remote workers . But then it was j...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Fastship Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
BDO Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 