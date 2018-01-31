The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
BMA says cremations pollute city

BANGKOK: The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is urging people not to place “unnecessary items” in coffins ahead of cremations in a bid to ward off smog in the capital.

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 31 January 2018, 08:41AM

Undertaker Sawai Mainark, 52, is busy in front of a crematorium at Wat Bang Chak in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district. Photo: Jetjaras na Ranong

Bangkok was enveloped last week by haze containing particulates exceeding the safety limit of 50 micrograms per cubic metre.

The problem has now eased, deputy Bangkok Governor Taweesak Lertprapan said, adding the dust level has dropped to 27-31 μg/m3.

Mr Taweesak said the BMA is looking into the air pollution caused by cremation chambers, which discharge smoke and ash into the atmosphere.

Around 500 people involved in carrying out cremations attended a seminar organised by the BMA yesterday (Jan 30) about environmentally friendly procedures they should adopt.

BMA officials will visit older facilities to ensure emissions do not exceed 100 μg/m3, said Mr Taweesak, adding efforts will also be made to reduce levels of other toxic gases.

“As for ordinary people, they should not place too many unnecessary things in coffins, such as gold and silver, thick blankets or personal belongings of the deceased,” said Mr Taweesak, adding any plastic decorations on coffins must also be removed before the cremation.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the BMA has come up with 17 measures to tackle air pollution in the capital.

These include stringent checks on vehicle exhaust systems, inspections of lorries carrying construction materials to make sure their items are covered by tarpaulin and an increased focus on improving public transport.

Other requirements include the compulsory installation of high fences around construction sites to contain dust, cleaning the wheels of lorries before they leave sites and hosing down nearby pavements every day.

The governor also stated that no outdoor rubbish burning will be allowed while efforts will be made to grow more trees around roads and other areas where pollution is common.

Read original story here.

 

 
