Bluetti AC200P - the Best Portable Power Supply for Camping in Thailand

Powerful camping generators like those from Bluetti have a huge power capacity to essentially take your electricity needs on the road with you.



By Advertorial

Tuesday 13 July 2021, 03:02PM

Unlike traditional generators that use petrol or diesel to run, these simply require to be charged at an AC outlet, in your vehicle’s cigarette lighter or using solar panels. Powerful camping generators like those from Bluetti have a huge power capacity to essentially take your electricity needs on the road with you. Unlike traditional generators that use petrol or diesel to run, these simply require to be charged at an AC outlet, in your vehicle’s cigarette lighter or using solar panels.

Power: Offers 2000Wh power capacity which can charge smartphones 100 x before needing to recharge the unit

Output: Charge 13 devices simultaneously, with 7 different output types, including AC ports, USB ports, and wireless (cordless) charging. Very few power banks offer wireless charging, let alone 2 AC adaptors.

Size & Weight: 16.5*11*15.2 inches, and weighs 57 lbs (26 kg). Portable, but large and heavy.

Organization: Well organized placement of ports for ease of use, and includes a Touch LCD screen for full control over your charging, which many power stations don’t include at all.

Build: High quality, durable build and design, with internal temperature control.

Power Capacity:

You won’t easily run out of power capacity with this Bluetti AC200P power station, as it has a 2000Wh power capacity. That’s a lot the power capacity as this AC200P is the equivalent of putting together twenty small portable power stations that may only use a single AC outlet.

The use of a 2000Wh power capacity is great, but it’s also necessary because of the many ways that you’re able to use AC200P. That said, there are two amounts of power capacity that you’ll be able to use when it comes to using this power station, as some parts of the power station use less power and therefore you get more power capacity to use as the conversion of the battery power is better.

Design:

Power stations are going to be large and heavy. That’s the case with this AC200P that is a large block that weighs about 57 pounds. Even though the power station is large, it’s easy to use with everything being quite organized with its placement. To add to that, there is a Touch LCD screen that power stations, in general, don’t use at all.

Build:

The build quality of this power station is good, especially on the inside because there is a fan that has a low and high-speed setting depending on the output and temperature of the internals. On the outside, the AC200P power station is also built well, but it’s not a rugged power station, at the same time it can still take bumps and light falls.

Reliability:

This is a very reliable power station, it has high power capacity, many charging ports, and most notably the two AC outlets with a 2000W combined power output. Being able to power six appliances at the same time can be dream-like if you’re someplace where you don’t have access to a stable source of power.

Connections & Charging

There are 5 ways to recharge your devices

Battery

Generator

Car

AC plugin

Solar

Conclusion:

Bluetti has done a lot in the portable power station space, and they’re pushing what power stations are capable of with this AC200P. It has everything that you would want a power station to feature with its high power capacity, many, many charging and powering options, and innovative design that makes use of a touch-screen for certain controls. It’s one of the best out there, and if you’re looking for a power station that is capable of doing it all, then the Bluetti AC200P is it.

Get Yours here: https://www.bluetti.com.ph/products/bluetti-ac200p-2000wh-2000w-portable-power-station