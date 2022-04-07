tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bluedragon boss arrested for sale of overpriced lottery tickets

Bluedragon boss arrested for sale of overpriced lottery tickets

BANGKOK POST: Police arrested the top executive of Bluedragon Lottery Co yesterday (Apr 6) and pressed four charges against him, including selling tickets online at more than face value.

crimecorruptionpolice
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 7 April 2022, 09:06AM

Pachara Messiyaporn (right) and his lawyer Anantachai Chaidej counter police allegations at the Bluedragon Lottery Co office in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi yesterday (Apr 6), after his arrest and release on bail. Photo: Chanat Kantayu

Pachara Messiyaporn (right) and his lawyer Anantachai Chaidej counter police allegations at the Bluedragon Lottery Co office in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi yesterday (Apr 6), after his arrest and release on bail. Photo: Chanat Kantayu

Police on the task force targeting overpriced lottery ticket sales stormed the house of Pachara Messiyaporn, 31, in a luxury estate in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi at 7am with an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court.

They whisked him away to Chaiyaphruek police station, in the same district, to officially inform him of the charges, reports the Bangkok Post.

The allegations are: selling overpriced tickets, committing fraud, violating the Computer Crime Act leading to damage of other people, operating an unregistered direct sales business and placing advertisements with false or exaggerated content for consumers.

Another suspect, Panrada Chaiphutthithada, 43, was also arrested on the same charges. Jor Sor 100 traffic radio reported that she was apprehended on Koh Samui in Surat Thani. Police said she is an executive of the company.

The arrests came after a raid at the Bluedragon Lottery office in Pak Kret on Mar 25, followed by raids on two other online vendors, Red Tiger and Kong Salak Plus, also accused of driving up ticket prices.

Three locations in Phuket were raided on Mar 30 for selling tickets sold through the Blue Dragon Lottery online platform.

The three online vendors are suspected of manipulating ticket prices by absorbing the ticket supply, and then forcing prices up.

The Government Lottery Office prints about 100 million tickets in each draw. Bluedragon had 2 million tickets in its possession, according to Mr Pachara, who started the business almost two years ago.

Governments have repeatedly tried to combat overpriced ticket sales through numerous operations. All failed to keep the retail price at B80, as marked on the tickets.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, an assistant national police chief and vice chairman of the task force, said after yesterday’s operation that he had confidence the evidence would support legal action against Bluedragon’s executives.

Pachara denied all four charges and was released on bail after depositing a B100,000 cash surety.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“I insist I am innocent. I have not committed any wrongdoing,” he said at a news conference after returning to his office from the police station.

“The charges are exaggerated,” he added. “I am ready to counter them.”

Pachara also denied Ms Panrada was an executive of the company, as was stated on the arrest warrant issued for her.

Ms Panrada was only a customer using the Bluedragon platform to sell her tickets, he said. He did not know her personally.

Pachara’s lawyer, Anantachai Chaidej, shrugged off the charges against his client and accused police of attempting to silence the company.

The arrest of the Bluedragon boss came hours before his planned press conference at 10am yesterday. He had intended to explain what caused lottery ticket prices to rise beyond face value, according his lawyer.

He also challenged police to crack down on other online platforms, to prove that authorities did not selectively target only Bluedragon.

During his press conference, Pachara was asked how the price of lottery tickers could be kept down. He replied, “Sell them online.”

Seksakol Atthawong, an aide to the prime minister, said more arrests would be forthcoming if other online vendors were also found to be pushing up ticket prices.

Mr Seksakol and Pol Lt Gen Surachate are leading the task force to bring down ticket prices.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 07 April 2022 - 09:47:07 

More greedy hi-sos preying on the poorer people who simply hope to win enough to have a better life.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Foreign arrivals rise to 11,000 per day after test rule eased
Drive safely during Songkran, urges Phuket Governor
COVID fight far from over, says PM
Muted Songkran predicted
West ramps up sanctions as Russia threatens Ukraine’s east
Phuket marks 222 new COVID cases, two more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket waiting for big tourist influx after ’eased’ entry requirements || April 6
Phuket gold shop robber probe nets B3.7mn cash, online gambling arrests
3kg of ‘ice’ seized in Phuket raids
Power outage to affect Surin Beach area
Military conscription draw underway in Phuket
‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction
Zelensky calls on world to stop Russia, more atrocities feared
Schools to reopen on May 17 despite cases
Phuket marks 192 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Blood test rule urged for drink driving

Am surprised that Thailand has no demanding breath/blood test for motorist. As usual they build in a...(Read More)

Bluedragon boss arrested for sale of overpriced lottery tickets

More greedy hi-sos preying on the poorer people who simply hope to win enough to have a better life....(Read More)

Military conscription draw underway in Phuket

I'm sure the only reason those people volunteered is because at least they will have food and lo...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

No amount of easing entry requirements is going to help when all over the world Phuket has become kn...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

@capricornball. The sentiment you are trying to express is SOM NOM NA....(Read More)

EU-Thai campaign to reduce plastic pollution in Phuket

Plastic was an unintended by-product of an estrogen replacement research. Maybe that's why there...(Read More)

Wandering calf killed by car on bypass road

@ BigA...looks like you answered your own question....(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

This is the result of incompetent and unqualified military people running the gov't and public h...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

Yesterday I received my 7th Thai Pass (3 Sandbox and 4 Test & Go). This latest approval took 5 ...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

Many 'old'/ 'new' foreign Thailand travelers discovered already other pleasant holid...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Thai Residential

 