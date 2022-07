BLUE TREE WET N’ WILD BEACH LAGOON PARTY

Start From: Friday 29 July 2022, 07:00PM to Friday 29 July 2022, 11:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

BLUE TREE WET N’ WILD BEACH LAGOON PARTY Phuket’s ONLY Beach Lagoon Party. Dance the night away in the foam and “put your hands in the air” to some of Phuket’s BEST DJs, and don’t forget to dress in Barefoot & Beachwear. Get ready to dance from start to finish with Phuket’s Best DJs.