Blue Tree top of the crop after day 2 at the ACG

CRICKET: Blue Tree Cricket Team maintained their early form on Day 2 at the ACST Phuket International Cricket Sixes at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) in Thalang yesterday (Apr 21).

Cricket

By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 April 2023, 10:12AM

Photo: ACG Phuket / Facebook

The popular tournament, which sees 11 teams from various countries competing over 4 days, returned to the island for the first time since 2019 as COVID-19 restrictions forced repeated cancellations.

Local representatives, Blue Tree Cricket Team, with an influence of Pattaya based players, lead the ladder at the completion of Day 2.

They put out a statement of intent with their hammering of Assam’s Cricket Club of Dibrugarh who posted a respectful total of 62. However, Blue Tree passed the score in just 3.3 overs as the opening partnership of Ashan Fonseka and Ahmad Mughal shone as brightly as the Phuket sun.

Meanwhile, Cup holders from 2019, Heritage Cricketers, again provided evidence that they will not be relinquishing their title easily, with a couple of victories.

The team from Dhaka in Bangladesh who also won the ACST Siam International Cricket Sevens in November, sunk The Calcutta Swimming Club as they amassed 88-2 from their 5 overs as Manoj Yadav retired on 34.

In their later match, Heritage then proved far too strong for 91 Yards Club in the final match of the day, chasing down the target of 64 with ease.

Just four other matches were played in Round One. Mumbai Strikers, who look a decent punt for honours, defeating Lamma CC, one of the sides who competed in the first tournament back in 2004. 91 Yards Club will feel better for their first victory at the event, especially after their later defeat, as they proved too strong for Incredible 7 in the opening match of the day.

Gauhati Town Club got over the line in a thrilling finish off the final delivery against House of Cricket, after Deep Borah had set his side up in the reply after a fine knock in the first dig by Michael Payne.

Once again, the Friday of the tournament featured a separate match, this time a T15 encounter between the Indians and The Rest who are competing over the four days. The Indians scored 148-6 with Borah and Cyril getting the runs. It proved to be too little with The Rest reaching the target for the loss of 2 wickets with five overs to spare. Salman Hossain Emon and Benjamin Potgieter proved to be the stars with the bat in the chase.

On day one on Thursday, Blue Tree Cricket team saw off Gauhati Town Club and fellow participants from Assam in India, Cricket Club of Dibrugarh with Ashan Fonseka scoring a retirement which was matched by Shad Wahid in the second of the victories.

South Africa is represented at the event by House of Cricket, and they also can be happy with their efforts. Cricket Club of Dibrugarh defeated them with the penultimate ball of the opening encounter hit by Saurav Bagawati after a dazzling 12 ball retirement of 33 from Kamakhya Saikia. House of Cricket responded to take down Gauhati Town Club as a fine batting display from Avumile Mnci rendered the total of 81 unmanageable.

Cup holders Heritage Cricketers of Bangladesh fired a warning to those wanting to take their crown with a crushing defeat of Lamma CC, as Manoj Yadav scored 36 of the posted total of 90.

The final match of the day was another thriller as in a battle of newcomers, Mumbai Strikers overcame Calcutta Swimming Club off the final ball. Yasovardhan Kanodia looked set to send his side for a first win with his 31, but excellent batting from Vinod Muthukumar proved decisive.

The other couple of encounters on the opening day involved perennial favourites CBB CC, who had a mixed start. They defeated debutants 91 Yards Club of Assam as Dixie Joy starred, but they were overcome by mixed gender side, Incredible 7, with Cyril and Rajes seeing the Singapore team home.

Play continues today at the ACG where food and refreshments are available. Spectators are welcome and admission is free.

For further details please contact ACST Chairman, Michael ’Cat’ Maher by email at mmaher.padmir@bigpond.com or by telephone on (+61) 407385481.