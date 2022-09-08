British International School, Phuket
PHUKET: Blue Tree Phuket has confirmed it will be hosting its inaugural Blue Tree Aquathlon, a multisport race consisting of run and swim elements, on Sept 24th.

SwimmingRunning
By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 September 2022, 03:10PM

Athletes from Phuket and surrounding areas are welcome to join the event which will take place between 7am and 11am. Categories will be open for everyone to get involved including children and adults, from beginners to advanced. Competitors will initially complete a swim immediately followed by a run on the Blue Tree Phuket grounds.

“Blue Tree Phuket is more than a water park,” commented Paolo Randone, Deputy Managing Director of Blue Tree Phuket. “We have fantastic facilities that are perfect for multi-sport events. We have not only our huge crystal lagoon but also running tracks, fitness trails, a forest park, a pump track, beach area and a skate park.

“We also have an amazing array of food and beverage options in a variety of restaurants and food trucks, all within 140 rai of beautiful tropical landscaped land,” Mr Randone added.

“Our first ever Blue Tree Aquathlon will be a great way to launch our high season of destination sporting events, including international sports events such as Pho3nix Kids Triathlons and Spartan APAC Championship 2022, which will be happening in November this year.”

Single category participation is prced at B850, which includes a finisher shirt and a lagoon ticket.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Relay team participation is priced at B1,500, which includes two finisher shirts and two lagoon tickets.

Registration for the Blue Tree Aquathlon is now open until Sept 22.

To register visit: https://bluetree.reserveyourvenue.com/event/09-24-2022/blue-tree-aquathlon-2022

For more details visit the Blue Tree Phuket Facebook page or check out their website at www.BlueTree.fun

