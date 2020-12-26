Access to the Tree House, Lifestyle Village, the Arena and Food Trucks, and the Forest, which includes the Fit Trails, remains free and open to the public. Full lagoon access, allowing the use of all slides and activities in the lagoon is B350 / per person, B650 includes full lagoon access and use of all slides and activities with B350 food and beverage credit. Groups of four pay for entry of only three.
Set over 56 acres of land on Phuket’s west coast, this integrated destination features an amazing array of amenities, including the signature four-storey Tree House Restaurant & Beach Lounge, a multi-faceted day and night dining experience, kid’s club, walking and jogging trails, restaurant, retail, and lifestyle outlets, all surrounding a huge 17,000-square meter lagoon, providing a playground for family-friendly and adrenaline-fueled activities. Blue Tree Phuket also has sustainability in its DNA, having been designed and developed from the ground up in line with deep environmental principles.
