Blue Tree reopens ahead of the holiday season

Blue Tree reopens ahead of the holiday season

PHUKET: Blue Tree Phuket and The Living Art Gallery joined forces last weekend for The Living Art Festival, and with that, Blue Tree Phuket’s full reopening of all areas from the Lifestyle Village to the Arena, and the Blue Tree Lagoon and Tree House Restaurant & Beach Lounge.

tourism
By Press Release

Saturday 26 December 2020, 12:13PM

Access to the Tree House, Lifestyle Village, the Arena and Food Trucks, and the Forest, which includes the Fit Trails, remains free and open to the public. Full lagoon access, allowing the use of all slides and activities in the lagoon is B350 / per person, B650 includes full lagoon access and use of all slides and activities with B350 food and beverage credit. Groups of four pay for entry of only three.

Set over 56 acres of land on Phuket’s west coast, this integrated destination features an amazing array of amenities, including the signature four-storey Tree House Restaurant & Beach Lounge, a multi-faceted day and night dining experience, kid’s club, walking and jogging trails, restaurant, retail, and lifestyle outlets, all surrounding a huge 17,000-square meter lagoon, providing a playground for family-friendly and adrenaline-fueled activities. Blue Tree Phuket also has sustainability in its DNA, having been designed and developed from the ground up in line with deep environmental principles.

