Blue Tree Phuket reopens

Blue Tree Phuket reopens

PHUKET: Blue Tree Phuket is delighted to announce it will be opening its Lagoon, Tree House Restaurant and Beach Lounge from this coming Saturday (July 3), while also re-introducing the bi-monthly Wansao Market from Saturday onwards.

By Press Release

Wednesday 30 June 2021, 09:39AM

Image: Blue Tree Phuket

Image: Blue Tree Phuket

Lai Lang Skate Shop. Photo: Blue Tree Phuket

Lai Lang Skate Shop. Photo: Blue Tree Phuket

Utime Fitness. Photo: Blue Tree Phuket

Utime Fitness. Photo: Blue Tree Phuket

Phuket Immigration Office. Photo: Blue Tree Phuket

Phuket Immigration Office. Photo: Blue Tree Phuket

Having received SHA Plus Certification from the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA), Blue Tree Phuket looks forward to welcoming visitors new and old to the site.

Visitors will be able to enjoy all of the Lagoon activities, including swimming, cliff jumping and rock climbing, Super Fly, Ninja Warrior and so much more.
Blue Tree Phuket also welcomes a number of new partners in its Lifestyle Village, while other new tenants include Utime Fitness and Lai Lang Skate Shop. Additionally, Phuket Immigration Office is now officially and conveniently open on-site.


About Blue Tree Phuket:

Blue Tree Phuket is a spectacular leisure and entertainment destination that provides exceptional family-friendly facilities. Set over 56 acres of land on Phuket’s west coast, this integrated destination features an amazing array of amenities, including the signature four-storey Tree House Restaurant & Beach Lounge, a multi-faceted day and night dining experience, kid’s club, walking and jogging trails, restaurant, retail, and lifestyle outlets, all surrounding a huge 17,000-square meter lagoon, providing a playground for family-friendly and adrenaline-fueled activities. Blue Tree Phuket also has sustainability in its DNA, having been designed and developed from the ground up in line with deep environmental principles.
Contact:
Blue Tree Phuket
4/2 Srisoontorn Road, T. Cherngtalay,
A. Thalang, Phuket 83110, Thailand
Tel: (66) 76 602 435
www.bluetree.fun

