Blue Tree Phuket launches triathlon series for youngsters

TRIATHLON: Jan 28 saw Blue Tree Phuket organise the first race of the "I Did It" series 2023, an initiative that strives to encourage the younger generation to get active and enjoy sports through a series of events throughout the year.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 February 2023, 12:30PM

Blue Tree is passionate about health and sports and the “I Did It” series of events this year provides a good grounding for youngsters to pursue their sporting dreams.

The six-series children’s triathlon offers a fun, safe and inclusive environment for children between the ages of 5-17 to race and develop those fundamental triathlon skills of swimming, biking and running.

The first race of the “I Did It” series 2023 was divided into five separate age groups: 5-9 years old, 10-11 years old, 12-13 years old, 14-15 years old and 16-17 years old and run with distances from 600 metres to 3 kilometres depending on the age group.

All children who finished in the top three places in each category receives a trophy and all children who completed the race received a finisher T-shirt and a complimentary day pass to Blue Tree Lagoon.

The “I Did It” series 2023 is a six-series kids triathlon consisting of swimming, cycling and running events throughout the year. The expert health and sports coaches at Blue Tree Phuket will help the young participants evolve from total beginners into competent triathletes.

The second “I Did It” series 2023, race is a mountain bike race, which will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Further scheduled events include a duathlon race on Aug 19, a swim race on Sept 16, an aquathlon race on Oct 14, with the Phoenix Triathlon Race rounding off the series on Nov 18.

Interested youngsters can apply to participate now. For more information, please call 096-6528090 or 092-1352662. Similarly please follow all news and activities relating to the 2023 “I Did It” series at www.bluetree.fun and via the Blue Tree Phuket Facebook page.