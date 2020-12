Blue Tree New Year’s Eve Countdown Featuring Moderndog

Start From: Thursday 31 December 2020, 07:00PM to Thursday 31 December 2020, 12:30AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

MODERNDOG, one of Thailand’s all-time favourite alternative rock bands, will be performing at Blue Tree’s Countdown in the arena. There will also be a market in the arena starting from 17.00 with all of your favorite food, clothing and gift stalls. Ticket Prices ▪️ Early Bird 399 Baht includes 1 drink ▪️ Door 499 Baht includes 1 drink