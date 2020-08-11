Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Blue Tree Health and Sports to open Aug 22

Blue Tree Phuket will officially launch ‘Health and Sports’ on Saturday, August 22, which includes all our community-based sports facilities. Join us in all four areas: Forest, Aquatic, Outdoor and Dojo Studio.

Community
By Advertorial

Wednesday 12 August 2020, 10:00AM

Blue Tree Phuket - Phuket’s top lifestyle and entertainmen destination for families and friends alike, located in Cherng Talay, Phuket.

Explore Blue Tree’s Forest, 50 rai of greenery transformed into a public park with tracks and trails, including walking, jogging and mountain bike trails. Immerse yourself in mother nature and enjoy the energising fresh air and greenery while challenging yourself with various obstacles!

Learn how to swim and dive into our Blue Tree Lagoon for an outdoor aquatic experience, as Blue Tree’s Aquatic Centre provides Swimming Classes, First Aid Training and Diving Training.

Kick and spike your way through Blue Tree’s sandy outdoor activities. Discover Takraw, Soccer, Volleyball, Tennis and Badminton, and much more.

Diamond Resort Phuket

Our Dojo is a one-of-a-kind studio offering Judo, Wrestling, Martial Arts, Self-Defense, Jujitsu, Zumba, Salsa, Yoga Kids and Gymnastic Kids training. 

We have strict sanitation and safety measures in place, we have staff to monitor the temperature checks – and registration with the government application.

On Saturday, the 22nd of August we invite the public to join all activities FREE of charge, including a fun run! There will be a full schedule with times and details on our Facebook page.

“Blue Tree is very pleased to be a part of raising public awareness about the importance of exercise and health by inviting everyone to join us,"  Michael Ayling – General Manger, Blue Tree Phuket stated.

