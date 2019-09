Blue Tree Family Fun Day

Start From: Saturday 28 September 2019, 11:00AM to Saturday 28 September 2019, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

In support of ‘Phuket Has Been Good To Us’ Charity - join us for a full day of fun, a scrumptious All-You-Can-Eat BBQ Buffet and take part in our ‘Mini Olympics Games’ with unlimited access to Blue Tree Lagoon’s rides and activities! Entry donation: Adults (THB1,500nett), Kids 6-12 yrs (THB750nett) & Kids under 5 eat free. To RSVP email events@bluetree.fu