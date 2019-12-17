Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Blue Tree DJ Beach Party

Blue Tree DJ Beach Party

Start From: Saturday 21 December 2019, 06:00PM to Saturday 21 December 2019, 02:00AM

Blue Tree DJ Beach Party

Blue Tree DJ Beach Party

Blue Tree DJ Beach Party

Blue Tree DJ Beach Party

Blue Tree DJ Beach Party

Blue Tree DJ Beach Party

Blue Tree DJ Beach Party

Blue Tree DJ Beach Party

Blue Tree DJ Beach Party

Blue Tree DJ Beach Party

Blue Tree DJ Beach Party

Blue Tree DJ Beach Party

« »

Beach Party lovers come to our first DJ Dance Barefoot In The Sand Night on December 21st! Come and dance the night away with sand beneath your feet while our DJ lineup keeps the party going all night long! FREE ENTRY!!! Bring your friends and get ready to spend an amazing night dancing to the hottest tunes at the Blue Tree Lagoon Beach. The fun starts at 6:00pm until late. Take a break from dancing and belly up to the Blue Tree Lagoon Beach Bar where you can enjoy refreshments & an array of drinks! Mark December 21 on your calendar! EVENT LINE UP

Person : Kaewta Hattingh
Address : Blue Tree Phuket, 4/2 Moo 1, Srisoonthorn Rd., T.Cherngtalay, A. Thalang, Phuket 83110, Thailand
Phone : 076602435
Website :
http://www.facebook.com/events/598154624...

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk

Capt Somkiet, it had been int and watch that video from the accident and see who is wrong, you have ...(Read More)

Phuket police hunt Florida man, fled custody in handcuffs

So, a foreign man who should be deported by plane was transferred from Phuket town to Chalong to wai...(Read More)

Porto de Phuket breezes into town offering something for everyone

Exciting and fresh? It's just ANOTHER shopping mall and this editorial is a paid advertisement....(Read More)

Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels

As tourism this moment is Thailand's major industry, the Thai should become more competitive wit...(Read More)

Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels

...And the trade war is a nonsense excuse. Specially when seeing how other surrounding countries flo...(Read More)

Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels

Why give construction-, building licenses for another 'at least' another 1000 tourist rooms?...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies after collapsing in water on day trip to Coral Island

Older of age, arriving from Yunnan were average temp is 16 degrees, next day already to Coral island...(Read More)

Family members of missing kayak couple give DNA samples to police

No one seems to have raised the question yet as to why kayakers were allowed to paddle out to sea wi...(Read More)

Porto de Phuket breezes into town offering something for everyone

Thank stars Villa Market now has some competition in way of the new Tops/Food Court/Central or wh...(Read More)

Phuket police hunt Florida man, fled custody in handcuffs

So funny, a guy running, in handcuffs, still outruns Thailands "finest." I can see it now,...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
Thailand Yacht Show

 