Blue Tree DJ Beach Party

Start From: Saturday 21 December 2019, 06:00PM to Saturday 21 December 2019, 02:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Beach Party lovers come to our first DJ Dance Barefoot In The Sand Night on December 21st! Come and dance the night away with sand beneath your feet while our DJ lineup keeps the party going all night long! FREE ENTRY!!! Bring your friends and get ready to spend an amazing night dancing to the hottest tunes at the Blue Tree Lagoon Beach. The fun starts at 6:00pm until late. Take a break from dancing and belly up to the Blue Tree Lagoon Beach Bar where you can enjoy refreshments & an array of drinks! Mark December 21 on your calendar! EVENT LINE UP