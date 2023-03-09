Blue Tree Cricket Sixes Returns

CRICKET: Following last year’s inaugural Cricket Sixes tournament, Phuket’s Blue Tree will again host the island’s cricketing fraternity on Sunday (Mar 12) for another exciting big-bash extravaganza.

Cricket

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 March 2023, 11:03AM

Photo: Blue Tree Phuket / Facebook

Coinciding with a break in the current Phuket Cricket Group (PCG) T20 league before the scheduled final on Mar 19 at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG), eight teams will challenge to become champions and dethrone Andaman C.C., last year’s winners. Play starts at 9am and runs through until 6pm with trophies up for grabs on the day.

Support and popularity for the event is evident with registration complete within days of the tournament date announced and some teams registering two competing sides.

Teams this year include Anadaman A, Andaman B, Island Boys, Kashmir CC, The Bell Ends, Patong Penguins, Patong Warriors and The Diplomats, with each team consisting of six players.

The tournament will be run as a league format, with each team playing at least three matches and every game managed by experienced umpires.

The rules are as follows:

- Teams of 6 players.

- Each game will consist two 5-over innings.

- Bowlers will bowl from only one end.

- Wide balls will be penalised with 4 runs to the batting side, but no extra ball, Any delivery on the leg side untouched by the batter will be considered wide.

- A wide will be rebowled on the last ball of the 5th and final over of each innings (added to a 4-run penalty for each wide)

- No LBW.

- Batters will retire on 25 runs.

- Retired batters are allowed to return should the last wicket fall.

The competition will also help to raise funds for the Asia Center Foundation (ACF), and organisers are hoping that with the fast-paced format, live match commentary, food and beverage options on the boundary, spectators will have s fun-filled day at their Cherng Talay complex.

For more information, please call 092-135-2662 / 061-175-2896, email: kusumap@bluetree.fun or visit the Blue Tree Phuket Facebook page.