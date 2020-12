Blue Tree Christmas Eve Dinner

Start From: Thursday 24 December 2020, 07:00PM to Thursday 24 December 2020, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Tis the Season at Tree House! Christmas calories don’t count, and luckily enough, Tree House at Blue Tree is starting Christmas off in style with a 4-course set Christmas eve dinner on December 24th of December for everyone to indulge in. Price: 1,200++ THB/ person including welcome drink (children under 12 years half price) *includes full lagoon entrance from 10.00-18.00 Time: 19.00 - 22.00