Blue Tree Christmas Day Brunch

Blue Tree Christmas Day Brunch

Start From: Friday 25 December 2020, 12:00PM to Friday 25 December 2020, 03:00PM

A Tropical Christmas Day at Tree House! Bring the family down to Blue Tree for a 5-course set brunch and celebrate Christmas Day with is, Tropical style at Tree House!

Person : Blue Tree Phuket
Address : 4/2 Srisoonthorn Rd, T.Cherngtaly, A.Thalang, Phuket Thailand
Phone : 076602435

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials aim for zero road deaths over New Year holidays

Why should these days be different than others? Road safety should be a priority EVERY day of the ye...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

So all this clamour on here was about 200baht for a 1km ride ? Pathetic !...(Read More)

Phuket’s Sirinath among six national parks to be proposed for World Heritage status

Sirinath Park is in no way worthy of UNESCO status. It is piss poorly managed, trashy beaches, daily...(Read More)

Local elections bring Phuket alcohol ban

Kurt, what you expect, its DEK, a guy who has obviously no friends as he consider asking somebody fo...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

Before the pedantic ones start the last comment was about green plate taxis in general- I am fully a...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

The fare may have been negotiated but it was a complete ripoff- well done for doing sod all again. J...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

The "family" wins again! I bet there was some "Sicilian" music playing in the ba...(Read More)

PM threatens emergency decree if COVID worsens

Reading between the lines....are we going to see a sudden spike in false covid-19 cases triggering t...(Read More)

Phuket officials aim for zero road deaths over New Year holidays

@K Same campaigns every year and same comment from you every time. No wonder the 2000 comments in...(Read More)

PM threatens emergency decree if COVID worsens

Really? I thought Thailand had the whole COVID problem under control. No reports of infections o...(Read More)

 

