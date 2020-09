Blue Tree Beach BBQ Brunch

Start From: Sunday 6 September 2020, 11:00AM to Sunday 6 September 2020, 03:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Bring the whole family and friends down to Blue Tree Lagoon for a day of Beach, BBQ and Brunch! Enjoy a bountiful array of freshly prepared ocean-to-table offerings, locally sourced meats, and other mouthwatering delicacies while basking in the breeze at our Lagoon beach. ⁣ 699++ Baht per person Kids under 6 yrs : free Kids 7 - 12 yrs : 50% off *Blue Tree Members receive 25% discount