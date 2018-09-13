THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
GOLF: Fore Management Group is delighted to announce that Blue Horizon Developments have re-signed as the Title Sponsor for The Blue Horizon World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailand 2019.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 September 2018, 10:41AM

Chris Watson, Managing Director of Fore Management Group (right) and Blue Horizon Developments’ CEO Andres Pira. Photo: Supplied

Blue Horizon Developments are the leading property developer in Phuket. In the last few years, they have become serial award winners recently winning awards for, Best Developer in Phuket, Best Investment Project Phuket – Grand Himalai and Best Mixed-Use Project Phuket – Grand Himalai at the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2018.

This year The Blue Horizon World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailand will comprise of eight qualifiers all over Thailand, culminating with the grand final in Phuket on April 27 at Laguna Golf Phuket.

Blue Horizon Developments’ CEO Andres Pira commented, “We at Blue Horizon are delighted once again to be a part of the World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailand 2019. Last year was a great success and with Thailand winning the World Final it made it that much better.”

He added, “We are very much looking forward to working with the Fore Management Group again and delivering Thailand’s biggest and most prestigious amateur golf event in 2019.”

Chris Watson, Managing Director of Fore Management Group and WCGC Thailand Licence holder, commented, “We can’t thank Andres and Blue Horizon enough for their support last year and helping Thailand become World Corporate Golf Challenge World Champions.”

QSI International School Phuket

He continued, “Events of this magnitude cannot happen without great partners and to have Blue Horizon once again be the title sponsor of Thailand’s largest amateur golf event is a great privilege.”

About the World Corporate Golf Challenge

The World Corporate Golf Challenge is the biggest corporate golf tournament in the world and since its inception 25 years ago, over one million golfers have competed across the globe for the chance to represent their company and country at the World Finals.

Recent years have been a period of significant development for the WCGC, building on the success of the previous years and World Finals in Scotland, Sotogrande, Spain, and Cascais, Portugal. The World Final continues to be broadcast by Golfing World TV to over 50 broadcasters with an estimated home reach of 350 million globally. The World Final continues to also covered by Time and Fortune magazines.

For more info please visit: https://www.worldcorporategolfchallenge.com/

 

 

