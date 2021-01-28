BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Blue Horizon Developments Partners with SolidBlock to Launch Thailand’s First Real Estate STO

Blue Horizon Developments, one of Thailand’s most decorated property developers, has partnered with SolidBlock, a smart contract development and management platform for transforming real estate into digital shares that can be traded, to tokenize The Beachfront Prime in Phuket, a project managed under the Best Western Plus brand.

By Advertorial

Friday 29 January 2021, 10:00AM

The Beachfront currently has three phases with a total of 190 units. In addition, a further 96 units which are being tokenized through SolidBlock will be added during the expansion phase, many of which will offer sea, pool, or mountain views.

The Beachfront currently has three phases with a total of 190 units. In addition, a further 96 units which are being tokenized through SolidBlock will be added during the expansion phase, many of which will offer sea, pool, or mountain views.

The partnership between the award-winning property developer Blue Horizon Developments and SolidBlock, a portfolio company of BuiltUp Ventures, the leading PropTech venture capital firm investing in some of Israel’s most innovative startups, marks the first real estate securities token offering (STO) and the first real estate project to raise money on the blockchain in Thailand.

“We are thrilled to introduce a new and more flexible way of investing in Thailand’s real estate,” says Andres Pira, CEO & Founder of Blue Horizon Developments. “We are confident that this partnership will make real estate investment more accessible to the masses, and in the process, grant them higher financial independence.”

Located on Rawai Beach along the island’s serene southeast coast, The Beachfront Prime is a unique project that offers the ultimate no-risk investment in a sought-after tropical setting. The project offers buyers excellent investment opportunities in a prime location, inhabited by luxury resorts and world-class facilities.

The Beachfront currently has three phases with a total of 190 units. In addition, a further 96 units which are being tokenized through SolidBlock will be added during the expansion phase, many of which will offer sea, pool, or mountain views. All guest accommodations feature a contemporary design and an array of amenities.

Investors can currently buy digital shares of The Beachfront Prime on pre-sale terms. For more information, please visit https://www.bluehorizon-thailand.com/smart-investment-the-beachfront-prime-phuket/. 

About Blue Horizon Developments

Blue Horizon Developments has over 16 years of experience providing excellent client satisfaction on construction projects, including institutional, industrial, educational, residential, and multifamily housing through project planning, scheduling, quality and cost control, and design-build construction. Blue Horizon Developments’ vision is to expand its business on a global scale. It is on the lookout for new opportunities and constantly strives to deliver the best property developments to the markets while maintaining good relationships with local communities. The company currently has four on-going development projects with a few more due to commence construction in early 2021.

About SolidBlock

SolidBlock is focused on transforming real estate and other illiquid assets into a tradable financial product by using blockchain to establish the asset’s financial history, increase its liquidity, and ensure optimal growth of the base asset via its data-driven platform. The company’s mission is to create a market that is global, inclusive, transparent, and efficient, with no borders, limits, or unnecessary complexities and where capital is both accessible and protected.

CaptainJack69 | 29 January 2021 - 12:16:38 

Wow, look at the view from that "beachfront" pool. Acres of vertical concrete. Oh wait, there's 6 feet of bush at the end there. An oasis of natural tranquility then. Why are they still allowed to build monstrosities like this? As if Phuket didn't have enough problems, the over-development is still as rampant as ever.

 

