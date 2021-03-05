BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Blue Canyon and Golf Impact Center sign MoU to drive youth development

GOLF: Mr. Nath Polsin the CEO of Golf Impact Center and creator of Thailand Junior Development Tour (TJDT) and Mr. Praphant Asava-aree, Chairman of Blue Canyon Country Club (BCCC) have joined forces to help develop future golfers’ talents in Thailand as well as a junior team that will represent Blue Canyon Country Club in national and international junior golf tournaments.

Golf
By Press Release

Friday 5 March 2021, 05:09PM

Both parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today (Mar 5) for the commissioning of a “Road to BCCC golf junior golf team” and will be hosting the first BCCC Junior Golf Championship this weekend (Mar 6-7).

The winners in this championship will be selected to represent Blue Canyon who will also sponsor the winners.

The significance of this MoU between the Golf Impact Center and Blue Canyon Country Club is to

promote the sport, the BCCC Junior Golf Championships, BCCC Junior Team and a youth development program.

There will be a minimum of six BCCC Junior Golf Championships under the TJDT in Phuket - all six will be hosted at Blue Canyon Country Club at either the Lakes Course or Canyon Course, the ultimate golf championship course in Asia.

The championships will be held with high standards of screening, rules, regulations and will be recognised by the world renowned Junior Golf Scoreboard (JGS), a world junior golf ranking.

Moreover, TJDT is highly praised and recognised by parents and youth golfers in organising the tournament.

The on-going events are aimed to develop golf talents in Thailand by providing the winners a venue to train and play for free for a year. Most importantly, it offers children who desire a career in golf the opportunities to compete in the highest level in Thailand, whilst offering convenience and accessibility for southern junior golfers to compete in one of the most prestigious country clubs in Thailand.

Ten winners of the championship will be inducted into the BCCC Junior Golf Team. They will be entitled to one year membership at Blue Canyon Country Club, eligible to Blue Canyon Junior Golf Academy, free practice balls at the driving range, one-year’s supply of BCCC Team’s attire and special rates & privileges for parents at Blue Canyon Country Club.

“Blue Canyon golf course is in a great location and is a world class golf course,” said Phuket Deputy Governor Pichet Panapong who also attended the press release.

“Even, Tiger Woods has played in two tournaments at this golf course.

“Blue Canyon is putting great efforts to the development of junior golfers; this is a great attraction for Phuket and junior golfers to develop their skills. With this, Phuket is able to showcase its efforts to promote junior golfer development at a national level,” he added.

“I am pleased that Blue Canyon has opened this campaign and wish that it will be successful. Phuket will support its effort in ways that we can support. The support also comes from the

Phuket branch of Sport Authority of Thailand and many other government sections.”

Furthermore, he said, “Blue Canyon Country Club has full facilities and is comparable to international golf courses. There are lot efforts to promote Phuket as a golfing destination to prepare for when international flights resume because soon the world will be vaccinated. All of us in Phuket will also be vaccinated soon so it will not be necessary for quarantine in order to play golf in Phuket.

“We believe that Phuket has a lot of interest from travellers wishing to visit. We are expecting by Oct 1 that 70% of the people in Phuket will be vaccinated, approximately 350,000 people. We will then be able to welcome international travellers without quarantine.

“Currently, vaccines have started to arrive but not in huge quantities; only 4000 doses, 16,000 doses in April, 48,000 doses in May which will be given to high risk people first then those who work at the airport and hospitality industry.

“We will prioritise Phuket to receive the vaccines because Phuket has only one main economy which is tourism.”

The first BCCC Junior Golf Championship takes place tomorrow (Mar 6) and Sunday (Mar 7) with tee times starting from 7am on both days.

