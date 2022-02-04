BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Blow to Thailand as IOC drops two big sports

Blow to Thailand as IOC drops two big sports

OLYMPICS: Thailand’s bid for further Olympic glory could suffer a blow as boxing and weightlifting have been dropped from the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

OlympicsBoxingWeighlifting
By Bangkok Post

Friday 4 February 2022, 09:43AM

Thai boxer Sudaporn Seesondee (right) in action at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Supplied / Bangkok Post

Thai boxer Sudaporn Seesondee (right) in action at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Supplied / Bangkok Post

Modern pentathlon also has not been included on the initial programme for the LA 2028, reports the Bangkok Post.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) yesterday (Feb 3) approved a programme of 28 sports, with a “strong focus on youth,” the BBC reported.

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing have been included. LA will be able to propose additional sports in 2023.

Boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon could be added to the programme next year if they successfully demonstrate they have addressed issues within their sports, said the BBC.

Boxing’s international federation, the Aiba, must show it has addressed concerns around the sport’s governance and the integrity of its refereeing and judging processes.

In September, an independent investigation found a system to manipulate the outcome of boxing matches by officials was in place at the 2016 Olympics.

Weightlifting must address the historic issue of doping within the sport, while modern pentathlon must finalise its replacement of show jumping, while increasing its appeal to young people.

Boxing and weightlifting are Thailand’s most successful sports at the Olympics. The country has won 35 medals - 15 in boxing (four gold, four silver and seven bronze) and 14 in weightlifting (five, two and seven). The other six medals were won by taekwondo athletes.

The Thai Amateur Weightlifting Association was suspended from taking part in last year’s Tokyo Olympics after a number of its athletes tested positive for banned substances. Taekwondo champion Panipak Wongpattanakit and third-placed boxer Sudaporn Seesondee were Thailand’s only medallists at Tokyo 2020.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chaba Kaew’s hopes hang by a thread
Penguins torch Cows in the ACG heat
Eriksen makes comeback at Brentford
Singapore extends F1 contract until 2028
Nadal’s mightiest comeback secures ‘special’ 21st Slam
The Beijing Winter Olympics wins a gold medal for controversy
Barty time Down Under as Ash wins Open
A weekend hacker’s review of the new Aquella Golf & Country Club
Nadal targets shot at history, Medvedev faces Tsitsipas test at Open
Chaba Kaew face Australia test
Denmark’s Eriksen starts comeback training with Ajax
Australian Open to allow ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’ shirts after backlash
Ranieri sacked as Watford manager after just 14 games
Chelsea too good for Spurs again, Liverpool close on Man City
Relentless Sadom makes it six in Singapore

 

Phuket community
Anutin says no legal obligations for people to wear face masks

Could TPN possibly get a definitive statement from the Phuket governor as to whether we need to wear...(Read More)

Foreigner caught stealing money from inDriver taxi

A real class act there. I wonder how much the "dark-skinned man" had to pay the police fo...(Read More)

Foreigner caught stealing money from inDriver taxi

Thieving b******. Denied it until he couldn't. Shameless. ...(Read More)

Anutin says no legal obligations for people to wear face masks

What's with the quasi- medical top he is wearing- he has no medical qualifications whatsoever. J...(Read More)

Foreigner caught stealing money from inDriver taxi

Kick this… out of the country forever thanks. Think this it’s not the first time and not last ti...(Read More)

Phuket issues alert on infected arrivals

I tough any carrier is fully responsible for his passengers and had to bring them back at his own ex...(Read More)

Phuket issues alert on infected arrivals

Kurt@ antigen test before departure is Verboten origins are not compliant and airlines are lax - we ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 379 new COVID cases, one new death

@ Kurt Uuhh, Omicron BA2. Panicking again?...(Read More)

Anutin says no legal obligations for people to wear face masks

Should stop any regulations about wearing a mask on the streets anyway....(Read More)

Phuket marks 379 new COVID cases, one new death

Most bar girls don't recieve a salary, so they have talk the customer into buying them a lady dr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
PaintFX

 